Kate Moss and her daughter Lila made headlines this week when they both walked in a joint show between Versace and Fendi on Sunday.

But there was a small detail in the 18-year-old’s look that is earning her praise from fans.

Taking to the catwalk in a baroque gold and white swimsuit worn under a gold-trimmed pink jacket, she also sported an insulin pump on her thigh.

Lila revealed she had Type 1 diabetes in an interview with The Kit in August 2020.

“I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,” she said.

Type 1 diabetes happens in people who cannot produce enough insulin, the hormone which controls blood glucose. This can lead to levels of glucose in the blood becoming too high.

People diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes need to have daily injections of glucose or wear an insulin pump, a small device that gives the body the insulin it needs throughout the day and night.

On Monday, Lila shared photographs and footage from the show to her Instagram.

She was praised by fans in the comments, who thanked her for showing the pump “so proudly”.

“Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with Type 1 diabetes,” one person wrote.

Another said: “As a fellow Type 1 diabetes [patient], THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pictures everywhere because the more we share of Type 1 diabetes the better.”

Some parents of children with Type 1 diabetes praised the model. “For my 11-year-old daughter, thank you!” a mother wrote.

“You have no idea how inspiring this photograph is to young girls everywhere to show the real you and not let anything hold you back,” another user said.

The catwalk showcased a joint collection by the Italian heritage designers titled “Fendace”.

Versace CEO Donatella Versace and Fendi creative leads Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi swapped roles for the project, designing collections for each other’s brands.

Supermodel Kate also returned to the runway for the event, donning a black cutout dress with a baroque gold and black coat and a black choker necklace.