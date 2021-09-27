Kate Moss and daughter Lila hit catwalk together for Fendi x Versace collaboration

Lila Moss followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps by walking in a joint collaboration between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 18-year-old model appeared dressed in an elaborate baroque gold and white high-cut swimsuit, accompanied by a pink Fendi brocade boxy jacket.

The look was accessorised with a statement necklace, large shopper bag and a small gold purse on a chain.

In the same show, Lila’s mother, supermodel Kate Moss, hit the runway in a black cutaway dress with a baroque gold and black coat worn loosely and a black choker necklace.

The event formed part of a joint Versace and Fendi event titled “Fendace” that saw the two heritage Italian brands come together in a single catwalk event.

Versace CEO Donatella Versace and Fendi creative leads Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi collaborated for the event in a celebration of fashion and Italian design.

“It’s a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship,” said Donatella Versace. “It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections.”

The Versace by Fendi collection fused the famous Fendi monogram with Versace’s signature Greek Key motif, while the Fendi by Versace collection adopted a punk-rock aesthetic, with safety pins embellishing Fendi pieces.

The show also featured some of the biggest supermodels from the 1990s, including Naomi Campbell, Amber Valleta, Kristen McMenamy, Karen Elson and Shalom Harlow.

Notes from the show read: “With the archives fully opened to both, a unique cross-fertilisation occurs, with elements transposed from each house; at heart remains a deep admiration for the codes and cultures of both, together with a mutual encouragement for the designers to be themselves.

“Needless to say, the results could only be achieved with fundamental respect and reciprocal trust. Ultimately, Fendace is about the need for sincerity in fashion today rather than strategy.“

Lila Moss made her catwalk debut for Miu Miu just days after her eighteenth birthday in October 2020.

The young model opened the catwalk in Milan at the Prada subsidiary’s show modelling the luxury brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

Moss is represented by her mother’s talent agency, Kate Moss Agency, which was founded in 2016.