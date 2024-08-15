Lily Collins, Ashley Park and co-stars channel understated French chic at the Emily In Paris premiere

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The stars of Emily In Paris stepped out in style at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles last night, for the Season 4 premiere of the Netflix hit show.

The show’s heroine, Lily Collins, and co-stars Ashley Park, model Taylor Hill and more showcased understated elegance on the soft and subtle lilac carpet, to celebrate part one of the Paris-based rom-com.

open image in gallery The whole cast gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate Season 4 of the show (AP/PA) ( AP )

The show’s creator, Darren Star, noted, “It’s my favourite season so far for a lot of reasons. Just has a lot more depth and the stories are really strong.” The first five episodes arrive on Netflix today, Thursday 15th August, followed by the second half on September 12th.

Collins, 35, wore a black sequinned custom Armani Privé strapless gown with peplum detailing – reminiscent of the style popularised in the 1950s by French designer, Christian Dior.

open image in gallery Lily Collins wore Milan-based designer Armani (AP/PA) ( AP )

The star rocked a classic French bob and eye-catching silver jewelled earrings for the event, channelling her fashion-fiend character, Emily.

open image in gallery The heroine channelled French chic with her hair and minimal make-up (AP/PA) ( AP )

“I love playing a woman who’s unapologetically herself and loves to work, and that’s a positive thing,” said Collins. “She’s still struggling to find a work-life balance, because I think that you’re always trying to find what works for you. So not having it together all the time is actually an OK thing – and I love playing a character that celebrates that.”

Co-stars Ashley Park and on-screen and off-screen partner, Paul Forman, couldn’t keep their hands off one another.

open image in gallery Ashley Park and Paul Forman did not hesitate with PDA on the carpet (AP/PA) ( AP )

Park, 33, shone in a metallic ribboned, one-shoulder gown by Ukrainian-born and LA-based designer, Lever Couture. The sharp silver lines of the split-leg gown embodied the Eiffel Tower, bringing Parisian bling to the evening.

open image in gallery Ashley Park looked marvellous in stunning silver (AP/PA) ( AP )

When asked about their relationship, Park noted it would not have been possible to be in the season without the support of Forman, “I think this year in particular, just because of my health at the beginning of the year […] It would not have been possible for me to be in this season or like, even be here today if it was not for him.”

open image in gallery The pair met whilst filming season 3 of the show (AP/PA) ( AP )

“I think my relationship with Paul is one of the best gifts this show’s afforded me,” said Park. “It’s so great that we get to share in this kind of moment together.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stunned in SS24 in Schiaparelli. The 61-year-old actor turned heads in the split-hem gown, adorned with black swirled sequins and fringing. The star channelled old Hollywood with her S-shaped smooth waves.

open image in gallery Leroy-Beaulieu wore Italian designer Schiaparelli (AP/PA) ( AP )

Model Taylor Hill, 28, channelled vintage French style in a polka-dot tulle gown with a white ruffled neckline and sling-back heels.

open image in gallery Hill sported the print of the summer – one favoured by the Princess of Wales (AP/PA) ( AP )

In true French fashion, their male co-stars didn’t disappoint. While the women retained an achromatic colour palette of cool Parisian insouciance, Bruno Gouery beamed in a soft-hued lemon suit, perfectly complimenting the lilac walkway.