Emma Corrin sports risqué evening gown while Lily-Rose Depp goes Gothic at Nosferatu premiere
The actors made daring fashion choices on the red carpet in London.
Emma Corrin displayed a daring dress at the premiere of their upcoming film, Nosferatu, in central London.
The 28-year-old actor wore a sheer sherbet lemon floor-length gown from Alexander McQueen’s most recent collection. The dress featured fine pleats, an Edwardian-style neckline and cupped underwiring on the chest.
The risqué gown showcased the actor’s silver nipple piercing, matching their simple silver drop earrings and diamond ring.
Lily-Rose Depp, on the other hand, channelled Nineties Winona Ryder in a ruffled ash-coloured Chanel gown.
The dress featured an exaggerated frilled collar, Edwardian buttons and a colourful dripping jewelled brooch. The Chanel muse, 25, paired the Gothic ensemble with vampy black pointed heels.
Fellow cast member Nicholas Hoult, 34, wore a speckled wool single-breasted suit from Prada, paired with a simple white shirt and slim black tie.
Willem Dafoe, 69, who plays a professor in the film, took a more laid-back approach in comparison to his colleagues in a cool suede zip-up bomber jacket, with a black turtleneck and slim suit trousers.
Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård, 34, known for his role in Stephen King’s IT, also sported a monochrome look in a black Seventies-style double-breasted suit with an exaggerated flare.
The stars channelled gloomy Gothic in their red carpet fashion to mirror the film. Nosferatu is a reimagined horror flick of the 1922 German Expressionist film, which has been hailed for setting ‘the template for the horror films that followed’.
Depp, who plays Ellen Hutter in the film, has been described as a ‘revelation’ by The Hollywood Reporter, noting, ‘She can switch in an instant from weak and vulnerable to demonic, and the stylised physicality of her seizures is breathtaking.’
The vampy thriller hits UK cinemas on the 1st January 2025.