Lipstick sales surge as rules on face masks ditched

Lipstick sales have surged as more women prepare for the return to the office and socialising, favouring bold, vibrant colours.

The No7 Beauty Company reported a 61 per cent increase in the volume of lipstick sales from the first three months of 2021 to the second.

The spike in lip makeup sales coincided with prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that the remaining lockdown restrictions in England would ease, including the legal requirement to wear face masks.

Online searches for “lipstick” have also increased, with Boots’ website reporting an increase of 731 per cent in searches compared to the same period last year.

No7 predicts the sales of lipstick and lip gloss to “boom” in the coming weeks as more women take part in social engagements without having to wear a mask that would smudge or hide their lips.

Grace Vernon, global trend lead of No7 Beauty Company, said in a statement: “Women are relishing the fact that they can finally coat their lips without worrying it has smudged all over their face and on to the lining of their mask. Bold, vibrant statement glosses are trending alone with neutral, pared back shades of lipsticks.

“Now more than ever women want to share their personal style and character through colour, a bold lip, something that feels personal and unique to them,” she added.

It comes after sales of cosmetic products plummeted in 2020 as high street shops closed down due to lockdown and people working from home were less bothered about putting on a full face of makeup.

But L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics groups, predicted earlier this year that makeup sales would rise exponentially as restrictions were lifted and said that wearing lipstick would become a “symbol of returning to life”.

Jean-Paul Agon, chief executive of L’Oreal, said in February: “People will be happy to go out again, to socialise. This will be like the Roaring 20s, there will be a fiesta in makeup and in fragrances.”