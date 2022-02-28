Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino have recreated their ensembles from the hit 1990s film Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards to the delight of fans of the iconic film.

The pair reunited to present the award for Best Comedy Series Ensemble at the award ceremony on Sunday, stepping on stage to Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time”, a song taken from a key moment in the classic 1997 film.

The Friends star and Mighty Aphrodite actor appeared in matching hot pink and electric blue matching suits respectively in a nod to their character’s outfits at their high school reunion.

Adopting the personas of their ditzy characters, Sorvino began by turning to Kudrow and saying: “You look cute”.

“I know, thanks. So do you, of course,” Kudrow replied.

“Do you think this is the cutest anyone's ever looked an awards show?”, she added.

Sorvino replied: “I just realised this; we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” she said.

“You are so right. You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious,” Kudrow replied. “And you knew that ensemble had two meanings? Okay, you're a genius.”

Kudrow and Sorvino in the 1997 film ‘Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion’ (Touchstone Pictures)

The pair announced the winners of the best comedy series ensemble category as Ted Lasso, which was nominated alongside The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building.

Their reunion marks 25 years since the cult film first appeared in cinemas.

The plot revolves around two 28-year-old women who haven’t achieved the success they had hoped for in their lives, so decide to invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at their high school reunion.

According to a 2018 interview with US Magazine, Sorvino is keen to start work on a sequel to the film, saying: “The fans have been clamouring for it. We would love to do it.”