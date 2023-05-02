Lizzo reveals the worst parts of the Met Gala in resurfaced clip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo spoke out about again about attending the Met Gala last year, sharing some of the reasons why she didn’t enjoy it in a resurfaced clip.

Days after the 2022 event, Lizzo took to her Instagram Live to reveal that she was initially uncomfortable in her outfit and there was was “a long f***ing line” to get to the red carpet.

“I’m taking the glamour away from it, but it’s true,”she said in the footage, shared by a fan on YouTube. “So you’re waiting and that’s the hardest part. I was sweating in a big a** coat, my feet were hurting.”

During the May 2022 event, Lizzo wore a golden hand-embroidered cape and black gown by Thom Browne paired with a gold choker necklace and long black nails.

Also in her Instagram Live, she poked fun at all the standing she had to on the line leading to the red carpet, adding: “I was like, ‘Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?’”

She said that the “scariest part” for her was the red carpet, where she performed a tune on her flute for fellow Met Gala attendees. While she said that she planned to do the introduction to the classical song, she got too “nervous” and didn’t play the entire thing.

“I got nervous and I only played it once because all the photographers were heckling me,” she said. “They were like, ‘You’re putting us to sleep with the flute!’...”I was like, ‘Okay?’ In my mind, I thought everyone was going to be transfixed.”

Lizzo added: “So I only played it once, only the first half of it. Then I posed and got the photos.”

The “About Damn Time” singer then dished on the dinner at the Gala and poked fun at the servers, claiming that they were “being real stingy” about how much alcohol guests got.

“He was like, ‘Red or white wine,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘tequila b****. Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these damn shoes? Tequila.’”

Certain food items are purposely omitted from the menu at the event, at the request of Anna Wintour herself, according to The New York Post. A former Vogue employee told the publication that parsley is banned to avoid the risk of the herb getting stuck in people’s teeth. Neither onion or garlic is served at the event to avoid any bouts of bad breath, whilst bruschetta isn’t offered to guests in case of any food spillages on extravagant ensembles.

Despite the hardships, Lizzo noted in her Instagram Live that she still had a great time with fellow celebrities at the gala.

“I be having fun at this s***,” she said. “My prom wasn’t that fun…so I feel like the Grammys, the Met ball, these carpeted awards shows, they’re like, my prom.”

This year, Lizzo made her return to the Met Gala and walked the red carpet in a black dress adorned with pearls and accessorised with silver earrings and multi-coloured bracelets.

You can follow live updates from the 2023 Met Gala here.