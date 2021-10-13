Lizzo has dazzled - and divided - the internet by wearing a completely sheer gown on a recent night out.

The “Juice” singer attended Cardi B’s dancehall-themed 29th birthday party on Monday evening wearing a completely transparent sparkly purple, fishnet, floor-length gown, with nothing but a thong and matching pasties underneath.

The 33-year-old shared pictures on her Instagram profile of her twerking in the dress, with the caption: “A soft twerk to bless ya timeline”.

In another post, she poses barefoot for the camera in front of her mirror with the caption: “I wore Jimmy Choos for the record”.

Many fans of the “Good as Hell” singer were delighted with the dress.

“I’m glad that I lived to see this,” wrote one follower, while another commented, “I’m gonna cry you’re so fine”.

One follower wrote: “It’s the little mermaid walking out of the water with fresh legs dress”.

While the daring outfit attracted some criticism from online trolls, many have come out in support of her sartorial choice of party-wear.

“Lizzo knew y’all will bodyshame her before deciding to wear that dress and she still went ahead anyway. What does that tell you?”, wrote one commenter.

“‘I’m a big girl and I would never dress like that’, yeah babes well that’s because Lizzo is a hot girl doing hot things and you’re not”, another quipped.

Another added: “If anyone smaller than Lizzo wore that dress everyone would be gagging.

“So address why you felt the need to comment on her. Also address why you convinced yourself your opinion holds absolutely any weight at all. Y’all are lonely and hateful and that’s on that.”

One commenter, in light of sizeist comments, shared side-by-side pictures of Lizzo in her gown with Rihanna in her famous sheer Swarovski dress at the 2014 CFDA awards ceremony with the caption: “What’s the difference?”

The “Boys” singer has spoken openly about her struggles with body confidence, telling fans that she is still “learning”.

While her songs often focus on themes of confidence and self-acceptance, the star has admitted that loving her body hasn’t always come naturally to her, revealing earlier this year that she used to want to “cut my stomach off”.

“I started talking to my belly this year,” she began.

“Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME.

“I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today!”

And in a 2020 Instagram post in which the singer talked about her fitness journey, she advised people to keep their judgemental comments about her body to themselves.

“Next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or workout or not workout — how about you look at your own f*cking self, and worry about your own damn body.

“Because health is not just determined by what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside,” she said.

“A lot of y’all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides,” she added.

“Namaste, have a great day.”