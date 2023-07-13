These are the summer bag trends you need to know about

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Is there an item in your wardrobe that gets more love and attention than your handbag?

We carry them everywhere; they hold our key essentials, prized possessions, you name it… and one is never enough.

Much more than an accessory, a handbag is at the heart of how we dress for the day, evening, dinner date, summer social, beach escape or wedding party.

Here’s our pick of the pieces to see you through all of the above, and stand out from the crowd…

1. Crochet shopper

A throwback to the 70s, crochet is cool again and fashionable folk have taken to the shopper which lends itself perfectly to festival fashion.

Hook one in neutral and it will go with all your printed sundresses; or for the boho aesthetic, tassel hems, fringing and maxi skirts.

Next Cream Crochet Beaded Tote Bag, £34

FatFace Macrame Shopper, £39

2. Woven

One to weave into your summer wardrobe, the woven leather bag has been reimagined in raffia or rattan – offset with golden hardware and chain detail to take you from day to evening. Or fashioned in a summery solid for a pop of colour.

Think designer refresh to polish off any outfit, especially a sharp tailored white jacket or linen cargo trousers.

Oliver Bonas Weave Trim Yellow Pouch, £24.50

Ted Baker Jaynina Faux Leather and Rattan Grab Bag Ecru/White, £78 (was £130), John Lewis

3. Beach bag

A holiday essential, one of the reasons we favour canvas or fabric over a beach basket is you can pack it flat.

Especially if you’re flying with a budget airline who expect you to bung everything into your suitcase or carry-on, without considering the consequences of straw or wicker snagging your smalls!

Hush Daytona Canvas Bag, £49

FatFace Remi Quilted Beach Bag, £49.50

4. Envelope clutch

With wedding season in full swing, it’s time to usher in a clutch… so you can have a glass of fizz in one hand, canapé in the other, and tuck your handheld under your arm.

This time round, blush is the new nude and most envelopes come with a dainty detachable strap so versatile and voguish.

Next Clutch Bag with Cross-Body Chain in Nude, £16

L K Bennett Layla Pink Coral Suede Envelope Clutch, £119 (was £199)

5. Smart Shoulder

Some may say it’s the summer of the shoulder, but this classic never goes out of style. Far more chic than the crossbody which bunches up your clothes and sits heavy on your hips, the shoulder strap hangs neatly on your side and nothing gets ruffled up.

When it comes to the finer details, a metal charm lends panache… otherwise look for a bright to elevate your outfit.

Oliver Bonas Meegan Green Double Buckle Shoulder Tote Bag, £49.50

Radley Hanley Close Medium Flapover Shoulder in Lavender, £219

6. Pink power

Surely there hasn’t been a more eagerly anticipated movie than Barbie – and if you love Barbie, you need a bubblegum pink handbag. Fact not fiction.

The go-to colour this summer, the Barbiecore craze has a cult following with all things pink, from pastel to fuchsia… especially a cute one in patent or pearl detail.

River Island Pink Patent Quilted Shoulder Bag, £29

Radley Harriet Street Medium Zip-Around Cross Body in Cerise, £219