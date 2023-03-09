4 fresh ways to wear florals this spring

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s no secret flowers are one of fashion’s most enduring love affairs – and this season is no exception.

“We believe florals never go out of fashion,” says Zoe Donovan, digital and marketing director at LK Bennett. “As a brand, we focus on investment pieces that can be worn time and time again, dressed up and down. And a beautiful floral silk dress ticks many boxes.

“This season, we’ve reimagined incredible vintage archive prints, bringing a unique feel to a number of florals, including an 18th-century meadow scene.”

Another fan, Jo Collins, head of womenswear design at FatFace, says florals aren’t going anywhere.

“After the past few years, we see people looking towards trends that are optimistic and uplifting. This is especially played out in this season’s palettes and the print explosion we’re seeing.”

Mood-enhancing and easy to pull off, here’s what’s in bloom…

1. Modern meadow

“Lilac has been an emerging trend colour for a few seasons,” says Collins. “It can be tricky on some skin tones, but we’ve treated this very much as a background colour to overlay the season’s pops of apricots and nude pinks.”

This ‘on-trend’ colour is ideal for layering up, and would work well for a high summer event, says Collins. And, with wedding season coming into play, these free-spirited wild flowers can be accessorised with a floral fascinator or headband.

FatFace Tania Meadow Midi-Dress, £65

LK Bennett Holzer Cream And Blue Wildflower Stripe Print Silk Dress, £459

2. Bold, blousy blooms

“Our customers are still embracing the versatility of the midi dress and we’re excited to introduce great new silhouettes and prints this season,” says Queralt Ferrer, director of design for fashion at John Lewis.

“Our in-house design team has introduced graphic tile prints, block colours and bold florals; giving customers a fresh take on the floral midi for spring/summer.”

Fusing full blooms with a puffy shorter sleeve will take you seamlessly through the seasons… save your heels for after-hours.

AND/OR Hermione Bloom Midi Dress, Multi, £89, John Lewis

Very V By Very Curve Floral Short Sleeve Midi Dress – Multi, £38

3. Ditsy florals

Ditsy prints and darling buds look casual and laid-back, but with a little bit of attitude.

Wear with trainers and a denim jacket over your shoulders to nail the look.

M&S Collection, Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Damart Mock Wrap Dress, £54.99

4. Floral maxi

One of fashion’s favourites, can you ever have too many maxi dresses? We think not.

Whether it’s a tea dress or empire line, the flowing silhouette is flattering and feminine.

Spring’s standouts come in two-tones, with floral detailing focusing on a prominent shade. Think vibrant pink or cornflower blue to build on your enchanted garden, err, wardrobe.

M&S Collection Floral Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Bonprix Floral Maxi Dress, £42.99, Freemans