How to pick the right umbrella to style out a storm

The downpours often catch us off guard – forcing us to hurriedly buy a £5 umbrella from the nearest corner shop. A few weeks later, the canopy rips, bags or pops inside out and we’re forced to buy another. Then repeat that – forever. Sound familiar?

With heavy rain forecast, finding an umbrella that is both practical and stylish that will protect you from head-to-toe is imperative.

So, here are the best umbrellas to see you through the wet and stormy weather – all that’s left is for you to remember to bring it.

What to look for

Whether you’re looking for a long luxury umbrella or a compact travel brolly, there are some aspects you should look out for every time. “Opt for one with a reinforced frame made from materials like carbon fibre or tempered steel,” says London-based fashion stylist, Fausta Urte Geigaite.

“I always advise my clients to balance functionality and elegance. I look for brands that ensure strength but maintain a sleek profile.”

Geigaite recommends Davek or Blunt for functionality and aesthetic.

Best windproof umbrella

When it comes to wind-proofing – consider the size of your canopy. The larger the umbrella, the more unwieldy it is in windy conditions.

Getting the weight of your umbrella right is another important factor. A heavier umbrella will be more durable but harder to carry for long periods. Generally, an umbrella should weigh between 500g and 1kg.

Geigaite recommends Blunt or Senz, “The Senz Storm Umbrella is a great option,” notes Geigaite, “its unique asymmetrical design cuts through the wind – it’s cool, futuristic and functional.”

Senz Green Long Umbrella Original – Cedar Green, £60

Blunt Metro Umbrella – Black, £75

Best compact umbrella

Many of us opt for a compact umbrella out of convenience – it fits in a bag, large pocket or under your arm without hassle.

However, the traditional long umbrellas are actually stronger, as their size and weight means they rarely flip inside out or become damaged in strong winds.

The lighter an umbrella is, the more likely it is to lack the structural integrity provided by higher quality materials, says fashion expert Elisabeth Leclerc. However, there are still some excellent compact options on the market, such as the Knirps X1.

“The Knirps X1 is a German-engineered marvel,” says Leclerc. “Its sturdy design and micro-umbrella cover make it not only practical but sleek and sophisticated.”

Knirps X1 Manual Folding Super Thin Umbrella – Mat Cross Black, £59.99Best luxury

Albeit most of us carry umbrellas for purely practical reasons, there’s no denying that they are part of our ensemble. This can incline some of us to invest in a smart luxury umbrella to seamlessly finish off any outfit.

“Handles are key,” notes Leclerc, “sculpted wood, polished metals, or even embellished designs can set an umbrella apart as a true fashion statement.”

If you’re looking for something traditional, Leclerc recommends visiting exclusive umbrella shops, such as Soho’s James Smith & Sons or London Undercover.

James Smith & Sons has been making umbrellas since 1830, priding itself on classic British craftsmanship.

James Smith & Sons London Umbrella with Redwood Crook, £75

London Undercover Green / Campbell Tartan Classic Umbrella, £95