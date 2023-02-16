Florence Pugh surprises LFW crowd with opening monologue for Harris Reed show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week opening the show by designer Harris Reed.

Appearing before the collection titled “All the World’s a Stage”, the Little Women actor delivered a monologue to the crowd at London’s Tate Gallery.

“Clothing has transformative power, whether for an actor or simply a performer on the stage of life, the art of dressing up allows us to express who we truly are, creating a safe space to inhabit in a sometimes judgmental world,” she said.

“Our costumes can change who we want to be seen as and who we are destined to be. I invite you to embrace the lamé and sequins of life, because all the world’s a stage,” Pugh continued, quoting William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

Model Erin O’Connor was also at the event, which took place on Thursday night (16 February).

Last month, Pugh opened up about the criticism she had received for wearing a sheer Valentino gown to the label’s haute couture show in Rome last July.

Florence Pugh (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The actor’s nipples could be seen through the garment, prompting a backlash that has been characterised by many as “body shaming”.

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she told Vogue. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

Earlier this week, the Midsommar star Florence Pugh also discussed her attitude towards her own appearance and revealed that her grandfather used to ask her why she let her “ugly spots” remain visible.

“When I started out, my granddad would always tell me off and be like: ‘Why are you showing everyone your ugly spots?’” Pugh said. “He’d be really confused as to why I’d show my cellulite. My answer was like, ‘Well, I’d much rather do it than they do it, and then I feel ashamed.’”