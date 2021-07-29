London Fashion Week participants flying in from around the world exempted from quarantine

London Fashion Week participants flying in from abroad will not have to quarantine, it has been agreed.

According to The Times, ministers agreed on Wednesday that models, designers and photographers flying to the capital city for the biannual event from amber-list countries will be allowed to enter the UK without having to isolate on arrival.

This will also apply to those who have not been fully vaccinated.

The government has calculated that the exemptions will apply to only approximately 100 people.

This is a far lower number than the thousands of people who attended the Euro 2020 games earlier this month, who were also exempt from having to quarantine on arrival in the UK.

Similar exemptions were made for delegates to the G7 Summit that took place in Cornwall in June.

However, those who are exempt from quarantine to attend London Fashion Week will only be permitted to leave their hotels for work purposes.

The announcement comes the same day that the British Fashion Council has unveiled its schedule for the September shows, which will be dedicated to showcasing the spring/summer 2022 collections from the UK’s most revered design talents.

Among those on the schedule are the usual major players, like Erdem, Roksanda, and Simone Rocha.

However, there are also some new names on the lineup, including KNWLS and Nensi Dojaka, whose mesh cut-out dresses have been worn by the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

There is a digital and physical schedule, with the former hosting 69 events while the latter takes the form of41 physical shows ranging from catwalks and presentations to appointment listings across the city, as well as morning and evening in-person events.

It follows on from previous seasons that have taken place largely online-only during the pandemic due to coronavirus restrictions.

You can see the full London Fashion Week schedule here.