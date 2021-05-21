Dewy skin is in: 7 make-up products to help you get the glow

This season’s biggest beauty trend didn’t start on the catwalks or the red carpet – it was a product of the pandemic.

“Dewy skin became popular due to the lockdown,” says Joy Adenuga, make-up artist and founder of By Joy Adenuga. “Being stuck at home, skincare became the prime focus and natural, dewy skin became the most-wanted for a glowing skin appearance.”

Now, you may be thinking this kind of flawless complexion is achieved by spending hours exfoliating and hydrating with scrubs, moisturisers and mists.

As a matter of fact, make-up brands have jumped on the dewy skin bandwagon and gifted us with a bevvy of new liquid based, bronzing and highlighting products that can help you easily achieve the look.

“Instead of a matte primer, switch to an illuminating primer,” says Adenuga, to create a smooth canvas for your base. “Application can be done with a brush for a lighter, more natural effect. I like to use my Multi Use Cream/Liquid/Powder Face Brush (£14, By Joy Adenuga) for a softer finish that won’t make you look greasy.”

If you’re worried about looking a bit too shiny, Adenuga says: “Apply only where the light hits the face – the top of the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, cupids bow, under the brow arch and the middle of the eyelid.”

As for the rest of your make-up? “Keep it simple. Cakey make-up and glowing skin do not work together!”

1. Fenty Beauty Pro FILT’R Hydrating Foundation, £27, Boots

2. Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30, £33

3. MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, £27

4. Ciate Dewy Skin Glass Glow Tint, £26

5. Iconic London Sheer Bronze, £18

6. Tropic Beauty Booster Sheer Foundation, £22

7. Vieve Skin Dew, £19