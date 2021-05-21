Dewy skin is in: 7 make-up products to help you get the glow
Say goodbye to thick foundation and hello to radiant skin.
This season’s biggest beauty trend didn’t start on the catwalks or the red carpet – it was a product of the pandemic.
“Dewy skin became popular due to the lockdown,” says Joy Adenuga, make-up artist and founder of By Joy Adenuga. “Being stuck at home, skincare became the prime focus and natural, dewy skin became the most-wanted for a glowing skin appearance.”
Now, you may be thinking this kind of flawless complexion is achieved by spending hours exfoliating and hydrating with scrubs, moisturisers and mists.
As a matter of fact, make-up brands have jumped on the dewy skin bandwagon and gifted us with a bevvy of new liquid based, bronzing and highlighting products that can help you easily achieve the look.
“Instead of a matte primer, switch to an illuminating primer,” says Adenuga, to create a smooth canvas for your base. “Application can be done with a brush for a lighter, more natural effect. I like to use my Multi Use Cream/Liquid/Powder Face Brush (£14, By Joy Adenuga) for a softer finish that won’t make you look greasy.”
If you’re worried about looking a bit too shiny, Adenuga says: “Apply only where the light hits the face – the top of the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, cupids bow, under the brow arch and the middle of the eyelid.”
As for the rest of your make-up? “Keep it simple. Cakey make-up and glowing skin do not work together!”
1. Fenty Beauty Pro FILT’R Hydrating Foundation, £27, Boots
2. Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30, £33
3. MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, £27
4. Ciate Dewy Skin Glass Glow Tint, £26
5. Iconic London Sheer Bronze, £18
6. Tropic Beauty Booster Sheer Foundation, £22
7. Vieve Skin Dew, £19