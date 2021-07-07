Korean pop icons BTS walk at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 show in Seoul

Louis Vuitton staged a “spin-off show” of its Fall 2021 menswear collection designed by Virgil Abloh in Seoul, featuring the brand’s house ambassadors BTS on Wednesday.

The seven-member Korean boy band walked and modelled the collection in a short film by Abloh and South Korean director Jeon Go-woon, debuting 34 new looks.

The collection was first walked in Paris in January this year, but the “spin-off” was a continuation of Abloh’s series titled “The Voyage”.

Set in the Art Bunker B39 art and culture space, the film features the pop icons walking through a huge metallic structure wearing pieces from Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection, which included travel-inspired clothing – from coats and blazers with airplane buttons to oversized carrier bags and an LV-branded to-go coffee cup.

BTS were shot in seven individual looks and another seven looks as a group within the film and showcase them by walking slowly through the industrial-themed venue.

According to the brand, the 10-minute film was intended to be “a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity central to our moment in time”.

All members of Korean boy band BTS model looks from the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 collection by Virgil Abloh (Louis Vuitton)

It begins with a voice-over narration in Korean about a pilot who arrived in a “totally foreign place” after a storm, intended to reflect Abloh’s focus on travel and bringing the collection to Louis Vuitton’s customers wherever they are.

According to Louis Vuitton, the collection also “investigates the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society”.

The film’s soundtrack featured an original score written and produced by Cifika, Kim Kate and Net Gala.

It also marked BTS’ first official appearance as brand ambassadors. All the band members – Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope – wore Louis Vuitton suits at the Grammys red carpet earlier this year.