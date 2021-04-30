Louis Vuitton plane-shaped bag costs more than an actual plane

A Louis Vuitton bag that’s shaped like a plane has become the subject of ridicule on social media.

The aviation-inspired men's bag, part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, was designed by Virgil Abloh and sells for $39,000 (around £28,000).

The brown bag features Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram pattern and has wings, engines, a tail and a nose to form the shape of an aircraft.

French fashion house Louis Vuitton is well-known for its luxury leather bags, but the impracticality of a plane-shaped design and the price tag has caused a stir on social media.

One social media user wrote: “You can buy an actual plane for less”, posting an advert of a small aircraft for sale for $32,300 as proof.

Another wrote: “For $39K I better be able to fly that bag.”

True to social media form, the bag became the subject of many plane-related jokes, as one person said: “Where’s my chapstick? Have you checked the cockpit?”

Meanwhile, another person joked: “Looks like price of handbags really ‘took off’ this year..”

Abloh has been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear since 2018 and is also the chief executive officer of his own fashion house, Off-White.

It is not the first time one of Abloh’s designs has caught people’s attention.

Earlier this month, the designer posted a short clip on his Instagram of a Louis Vuitton bag in the shape of a carrot that has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

The bag appeared to be made of orange leather that featured the brand’s classic monogram pattern. It also had lengths of green fabric coming from the top to represent a carrot top.

One person wrote: “Defund this man immediately.”

Another said: “Someone needs to write a book about this bag.”