Lourdes Leon channels mother Madonna in leotard for new Mugler campaign

<p>Lourdes Leon (L) in the new Mugler campaign and Madonna (R) in 1990</p>

(Mugler/PA)

The new film also features Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Sevigny and Bella Hadid

Joanna Whitehead
Thursday 09 June 2022 10:58
Lourdes Leon has channelled her mother, Madonna, in a bondage-style leotard similar to the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier conical corset worn by the musician during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

The 25-year-old model appears in a new campaign video for Mugler, where she can be seen dancing atop a vintage limousine in an ivory-coloured cut-out bodysuit, knee-high stockings, strappy heels and waist-length jet black hair.

Sharing the clip to her Instagram page, she thanked Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader for letting her be a part of the “fab and crazy journey”.

The new spring/summer 2022 campaign video by Mugler features a host of famous faces, clocking in at nearly 10 minutes

Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Sevigny, Bella Hadid, Amber Valetta, Dominique Jackson and Shalom Harlow are just some of the big names making an appearance.

“This season was really about taking illusion to the next level,” Cadwallader said of the campaign.

“We were trying to make the clothes as small and as bare as possible and try to take it to the max. Trying to work with placing shapes on the body that looked like they were held there without gravity.”

Madonna’s oldest child is already an established name in the fashion world, having worked for SKIMS, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier and Savage x Fenty.

Despite growing up with “extreme privilege”, Leon insisted that she does not get financial “handouts” from her mother.

In an October conversation with actor Debi Mazar for Interview, the model said: “We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that.”

Leon added that she had bought her apartment and put herself through college without financial assistance from Madonna.

“I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this’,” she said.

