Love Island’s Millie Court launches first ASOS edit

This year’s Love Island winner, Millie Court has just revealed her first ASOS edit.

The reality TV star, who won the £50,000 prize alongside boyfriend Liam Reardon on the ITV2 show, has been teasing the edit for a while before it launched on Monday 13 December.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the edit’s launch, Court said announcing the edit felt “surreal” and she told fans to “spoil” themselves.

“I can’t believe this day is finally here, my edit with @asos, yes ASOS… is live!!!” Court wrote in a caption.

“Feels so surreal to be typing this out right now. From working at ASOS doing my 9-5 to now telling you guys to go and shop my edit?! This day will go down in history. Thank you to everyone at ASOS and everyone that’s supported me on my journey! Go and spoil yourselves and make sure to tag me in pics wearing my edit. Can’t wait to see you all in it!!!”

Before appearing on Love Island, Court worked as a buyers administrator at the fashion giant for three years.

Fellow Love Island stars were quick to comment on the launch, with Chloe Burrows saying: “So proud of you Mills!! This edit is SIIIICCCKKK”

Reardon commented on Court’s post twice, saying “unreal” and “well done babe”.

Millie Court wears the ASOS EDITION satin drape split midi skirt in mustard, £50, left, and the ASOS DESIGN ribbed roll neck jumper in oatmeal, £15, right (ASOS)

Faye Winter, who came in third on the show, said Court “deserves the world”, while Georgia Townend said: “Looks gorgeous, well done Mils! Love that blue puff sleeve dress.”

Following the drop, the site experienced a few technical issues and Court said: “​​Some technical difficulties on site atm guys, I know some of these fab items are not yet online but they are working on it and will get them on there soon!!! Keep your eyes peeled.”

The 42-piece edit includes midi skirts, oversized blazers, dresses, two-piece sets and even a cow print jacket which could be a nod to the “Millie Moo” nickname Reardon gave Court in the Love Island villa.

The ASOS LUXE maxi faux-fur coat - which retails for £100 - is among Court’s favourites from the edit. She said in an ASOS blog: “ I absolutely love all three coats. The cow print one is tailored so it cinches you in at the waist and creates an amazing silhouette.”

The edit includes beauty items too, with a £9.99 Maybelline mascara being the cheapest item of the edit. There’s also a £15 ribbed roll neck jumper, Curve high rise jeans for £25 and a purple wide leg flared suit for £87.

You can shop the entire edit here.