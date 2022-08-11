Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri is eBay’s new pre-loved fashion ambassador
‘I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes for the better,’ model says
Love Island runner up and model Tasha has signed a brand deal with eBay UK.
It marks the first time a Love Island alum has partnered with a non-fast fashion retailer. eBay did not disclose the value of the deal.
Ghouri revealed her new role as the marketplace’s “pre-loved ambassador” in a post to Instagram.
“I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true,” Ghouri said.
“I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put secondhand fashion front and centre.
“Plus I’d like to think that over the last eight weeks I have shown that pre-loved serves up amazing looks while bringing out my personality!”
It comes after Love Island chose eBay UK as the official sponsor of this year’s series.
Celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman was also hired to create a shared wardrobe full of pre-loved designer pieces for the islanders from brands including Gucci, Versace, Moschino and Dior.
Commenting on the partnership, eBay’s head of fashion, Jemma Tadd said: “Over the past eight weeks, we’ve seen Islander’s embrace pre-loved for the first time ever on mainstream TV, showing that simple additions or swaps to outfits can make all the difference – in so many ways.
“Tasha has been a game-changer and her eye for style is undeniable. She is a fantastic role model for what fashion of the future looks like and we look forward to bringing Tasha’s vision and style to life as our partnership continues.”
In July, a survey of 2,000 viewers found that Love Island’s partnership with eBay was inspiring people to move away from fast fashion.
The research, carried out by tutoring platform Superprof, suggested that nearly half (48 per cent) are adopting more eco-friendly shopping habits, such as buying from sustainable brands and buying “pre-loved” clothing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies