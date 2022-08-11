Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri is eBay’s new pre-loved fashion ambassador

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island runner up and model Tasha has signed a brand deal with eBay UK.

It marks the first time a Love Island alum has partnered with a non-fast fashion retailer. eBay did not disclose the value of the deal.

Ghouri revealed her new role as the marketplace’s “pre-loved ambassador” in a post to Instagram.

“I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true,” Ghouri said.

“I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put secondhand fashion front and centre.

“Plus I’d like to think that over the last eight weeks I have shown that pre-loved serves up amazing looks while bringing out my personality!”

It comes after Love Island chose eBay UK as the official sponsor of this year’s series.

Celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman was also hired to create a shared wardrobe full of pre-loved designer pieces for the islanders from brands including Gucci, Versace, Moschino and Dior.

Commenting on the partnership, eBay’s head of fashion, Jemma Tadd said: “Over the past eight weeks, we’ve seen Islander’s embrace pre-loved for the first time ever on mainstream TV, showing that simple additions or swaps to outfits can make all the difference – in so many ways.

“Tasha has been a game-changer and her eye for style is undeniable. She is a fantastic role model for what fashion of the future looks like and we look forward to bringing Tasha’s vision and style to life as our partnership continues.”

In July, a survey of 2,000 viewers found that Love Island’s partnership with eBay was inspiring people to move away from fast fashion.

The research, carried out by tutoring platform Superprof, suggested that nearly half (48 per cent) are adopting more eco-friendly shopping habits, such as buying from sustainable brands and buying “pre-loved” clothing.