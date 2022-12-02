Glamorous gift ideas for beauty lovers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’ve got a beauty buff to buy from this Christmas, we’ve got the festive suggestions you need.

From must-have make-up and chic skincare to luxurious scents and cult gadgets, these new and limited edition products are bang on trend, and will go down a treat come December 25…

Make-up marvels

1. Nars Starstruck Audacious Lipstick, £26Part of Nars’ star-spangled holiday collection, this rosy-brown shade with a satin finish helps you tap into the Nineties make-up trend.

2. Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Nirvana Eye Shadow Palette, £32

From the fairy godmother of beauty (as seen recently in Taylor Swift’s Bejewelled music video), Pat McGrath’s stunning five-pan palette brings together four shimmery shades and a matte black for a galactic glamour look.

3. MAC Indulgent Glow Face Kit in Spakling Wine, £35Housed in the cutest metallic pouch (perfect for party season), this gorgeous golden Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter delivers next-level glow.

Sustainable sets

4. Lush Star Bright, £18A great pick for teens – or anyone whose favourite form of self-care is a candlelit bath – this trio of Snow Fairy, Moon Bath and Shoot for the Stars bath bombs from sustainability pioneers Lush is fizzing fabulous.

5. L’Occitane Shea Verbena Hand Care Duo, £30Every eco-conscious consumer knows refillable bottles are the way to go when it comes to bath and body products. This liquid soap and hand lotion duo, from L’Occitane’s fan-favourite Verbena collection, can be topped up when empty, saving on plastic packaging.

6. Tropic Silent Night So Sleepy Collection, £40Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with this trio of lavender-scented body polish, lotion and a coconut and rapeseed candle. Tropic will donate 10% of profits from the Beauty Beneath gift collection to Reef Restoration Foundation, which works to protect and restore the Great Barrier Reef.

Sensational skincare

7. Glossier The Cross Country Kit, £41Bringing together three Glossier skin faves (Milky Jelly Cleanser, Balm Dotcom and After Baume) with a cute little toothbrush and toothpaste from heritage brand Marvis, this travel-size quintet is simply made for frequent flyers.

8. IT Cosmetics Beautiful Together Confidence Boosting Routine, £57Worth a whopping £83, this four-piece kit comprises cleanser, eye cream, day and night creams. It’s the perfect top-up for IT Cosmetics superfans (of which there are many) or introductory kit for beginners.

9. Marie Reynolds Eye Collective, £75Facial massage has been a huge beauty trend this year. With its rose gold Eye Balls rollers, warming undereye masks and Eye Drate moisturising gel, this trio is all about delicately pampering your peepers, and it comes with a beautiful embroidered pouch in burnt orange or teal.

Luxury level

10. Chanel No5 The Gold Body Oil, £85What could be better than the scent of Chanel No5? How about that iconic aroma plus an ultra-hydrating body oil shot through with pearlescent particles? This golden elixir will dress your skin for the festive season and beyond.

11. Jo Malone London White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne, £115 for 100mlThis year’s limited edition Jo Malone festive fragrance combines the spiciness of cardamom with the floral freshness of snowdrop, rounded out with white moss to create a warm, wintry blend.

12. Dior Rouge Dior Minaudiere, £195The ultimate lip wardrobe, this collection of four Rouge Dior shades (true red, peachy-pink, dark red and brown), comes with a lipstick holder and chain strap minaudiere which doubles as a dinky evening bag. It can be engraved too, for an extra personal touch.

13. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue & Rosé, £359.99For the beauty buff who has everything, upgrade their hair styling set-up with one of the tools from Dyson’s limited edition Vinca Blue and Rose collection. Featuring all the high-tech features fans know and love, the Supersonic in comes with five attachments, a paddle brush, comb and matching presentation case.