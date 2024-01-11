From Paris’s chic Marché Saxe-Breteuil, the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Cate Blanchett and Chris Rock could glimpse the Eiffel Tower while taking in Stella McCartney’s fashion show.

As ever with the legendary Beatle’s daughter, no expense was spared for her spring-summer 2024 show, but it was not just the Paris landmark that cast its shadow over the extravaganza.

Behind the bonhomie, new figures uncovered by The Independent show that Anin Star Holding, the company behind Stella McCartney Ltd (SML), has just registered a £185m loss for 2022. This is because McCartney and fellow shareholder – fashion giant Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) – have recognised that projected profits are not going to be at the level they had envisaged. And they are not alone.