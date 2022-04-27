Balenciaga, Miu Miu and Diesel top list of hottest fashion brands

People are crazy about Balenciaga, Miu Miu and Diesel, as all three secure their position as the hottest brands on the latest quarterly ranking of The Lyst Index.

Balenciaga’s enduring presence on the red carpet and social media, thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox and Justin Bieber, retained its number one spot as the world’s hottest brand.

Demna Gvasalia, the current creative director of the Spanish luxury fashion house, has been praised for modernising Balenciaga’s haute couture. Demand for the brand on Lyst’s global shopping platform rose by 108 per cent this quarter.

Miu Miu’s micro-mini skirt went viral last month, appearing on magazine covers and racking up millions of posts and views on TikTok.

The skirt first appeared on Miu Miu’s spring 2022 runway last October, and been worn by a raft of celebrities including Euphoria stars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

In February, Nicole Kidman donned the brand’s skirt and top set for the cover of Vanity Fair.

(Vanity Fair)

The increased attention resulted in a 400 per cent spike in searches for the brand over the last three months, according to Lyst, and pushed Miu Miu to the 10th spot on the index, up from the 20th.

For the first time, Italian denim brand Diesel has entered The Lyst Index at number 15, climbing up the ranking by 31 places.

It comes after the brand’s new creative director, Glenn Martens, debuted his first fall runway collection at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week.

Diesel received further approval from the fashion-savvy masses after Julia Fox wore a pair of the brand’s jeans with built-in stiletto boots.

The Uncut Gems actor stepped out in the denim trousers-shoes combo in January while out in Los Angeles with Kanye West, who she dated briefly.

Other brands that have retained their places on the index include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi and Bottega Veneta.

Adidas re-entered the list at 17th place thanks to a collaboration with Gucci, while Rick Owens climbed to number 16 after six months outside the top 20.

Lyst’s top product rankings reflected the “current obsession with Y2K youth culture” as well as the pervasive influence of TikTok trends.

Footwear dominates the lists in this quarter, with Moon Boots, UGGs and heels making the top 20 products.