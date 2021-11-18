M&S launches rental service allowing shoppers to hire £299 dresses from £13

M&S has launched its first-ever clothing rental service just in time for party season, allowing shoppers to rent dresses costing up to £299 from as little as £13.

Partnering with Hirestreet, a UK rental website, the retailer is trialling a service whereby shoppers can borrow from a 40-piece rental edit comprising items from the Autograph range.

The rental edit includes premium items made from leather and silk in addition to dresses from the M&S x Ghost collection.

In terms of prices, items in the collection range from £69 to £299 at full price, with M&S offering rentals for four-day periods.

The initiative was launched after the the M&S Family Matters Index Report found that more than a third of consumers now consider the climate crisis when purchasing clothing,

M&S Chief Operating Officer, Katie Bickerstaffe said: “Clothing rental is a growing market and working with Hirestreet through our Founders Factory joint venture gives us a huge opportunity to learn from the leading start-up in this space, operate in an agile way and better understand what our customers want from rental services.”

Bickerstaffe continued: “As we grow M&S clothing, we want to be more relevant more often and we know customers are increasingly interested in the circular fashion economy.

“Our partnership with Hirestreet means we are putting M&S clothing in front of new customers and our first rental edit doesn’t just showcase the style we have on offer, it also highlights the value and quality of clothing that is made to last.”