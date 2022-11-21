Machine Gun Kelly dons extravagant spiked suit at the AMAs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although Machine Gun Kelly is predominantly known as a rapper, he won the award for Favourite Rock Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Kelly – real name Colson Baker – was dressed for the occasion, in a purple suit adorned with long metal spikes by Dolce & Gabbana. The 32-year-old went bare-chested beneath the blazer, showing off part of his extensive tattoo collection.

Wearing black boots with smaller spikes, he was really bringing a punk rock vibe to the awards.

With the extreme spikes, some viewers started comparing him to a sea urchin.

When accepting his award onstage, the performer admitted: “This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in.”

When it comes to fashion, Kelly is never afraid to make a statement. He’s often seen in dramatic Dolce & Gabbana looks – such as the bejewelled black suit he wore to the label’s menswear show in January, topped off with jewellery adorning his lip.

The AMAs isn’t the first time he’s worn a slick suit with nothing underneath – at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, he walked the red carpet in a white sequinned D&G suit with a double string of pearls, a shock of pink hair and a decorative syringe as an earring.

Kelly really leans into an androgynous style – as seen at the Time100 Next Gala in October, when he wore a see-through corset paired with black latex sleeves and trousers.

Kelly and actor Megan Fox announced their engagement in January, and have been making a name for themselves as a fashionable power couple on the red carpet.

Neither are afraid to show a bit of skin, and they are constantly decked out in boundary-pushing designer outfits.

They also go all-in on Halloween – this year courting controversy by first dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, followed by a Catholic-themed look where Kelly dressed as a priest.