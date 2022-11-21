Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Machine Gun Kelly dons extravagant spiked suit at the AMAs

MGK brought violet hues and some serious spikes to the red carpet.

Imy Brighty-Potts
Monday 21 November 2022 11:31
Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Although Machine Gun Kelly is predominantly known as a rapper, he won the award for Favourite Rock Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Kelly – real name Colson Baker – was dressed for the occasion, in a purple suit adorned with long metal spikes by Dolce & Gabbana. The 32-year-old went bare-chested beneath the blazer, showing off part of his extensive tattoo collection.

Wearing black boots with smaller spikes, he was really bringing a punk rock vibe to the awards.

With the extreme spikes, some viewers started comparing him to a sea urchin.

Recommended

When accepting his award onstage, the performer admitted: “This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in.”

When it comes to fashion, Kelly is never afraid to make a statement. He’s often seen in dramatic Dolce & Gabbana looks – such as the bejewelled black suit he wore to the label’s menswear show in January, topped off with jewellery adorning his lip.

The AMAs isn’t the first time he’s worn a slick suit with nothing underneath – at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, he walked the red carpet in a white sequinned D&G suit with a double string of pearls, a shock of pink hair and a decorative syringe as an earring.

Kelly really leans into an androgynous style – as seen at the Time100 Next Gala in October, when he wore a see-through corset paired with black latex sleeves and trousers.

Kelly and actor Megan Fox announced their engagement in January, and have been making a name for themselves as a fashionable power couple on the red carpet.

Neither are afraid to show a bit of skin, and they are constantly decked out in boundary-pushing designer outfits.

Recommended

They also go all-in on Halloween – this year courting controversy by first dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, followed by a Catholic-themed look where Kelly dressed as a priest.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in