Lourdes Leon has made her debut appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, proudly celebrating her unshaven armpits in a pink bedazzled gown.

Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter wore a Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble consisting of a fuchsia bikini halter top and matching floor-length skirt covered in sequins.

While the “Vogue” singer didn’t attend the high fashion event, Leon made a bold statement of her own posing for pictures in the colourful costume with her tongue out and exposing her unshaven armpits.

The model accessorised with dangling silver earrings, a silver belly-button accessory, a sparkling handbag, long eye-catching nails and a cascade of jet-black hair almost reaching her knees.

Lourdes Leon at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Leon, who appeared on the cover of Vogue’s 2021 September issue alongside seven other models, talked about being the daughter of one of the biggest names in pop, saying: “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not.”

As the daughter of Madonna and her ex-partner, actor and personal trainer, Carlos Leon, she went on to state that she had paid for her own college tuition.

The model, who has appeared in campaigns for Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs, briefly attended the University of Michigan before transferring to the dance conservatory at SUNY Purchase.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she began ballet classes at just three years old, saying: “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, she talked of how her passion for dance was sparked by a teacher who helped her “understand movement in a whole new way”.

She said: “You’re using your body to define the space around you - to change it. That’s a very naked form of expression.”

Leon also addressed some of the other criticism she faces as a result of her high profile identity, such as being trolled on social media for her choice not to shave her armpits.

Her response was simple, with Leon telling the outlet that her reaction is: “Yeah, come at me, bro.”