TikTok star Maia Knight releases ‘scotch and vodka’ merchandise

TikTok star Maia Knight has released her first range of merchandise including apparel, a tote bag and phone cases.

Knight’s TikTok account has recently been verified by the platform and she has over 8.1m followers who watch her daily videos as she raises her one-year-old twin daughters, Scout and Violet.

Fans of the twins have taken to giving them nicknames, such as “Scotch and Vodka”, “Silence and Violence”, “Salt and Vinegar” and “Saturn and Venus”, which features on some of the merchandise.

The limited-edition merchandise is available worldwide, and includes shirts for £24, jumpers from £31, a tote bag for £22, phone cases for £21 and a mug for £11.

The logo on the merchandise sees a clear bottle with the label “Scotch and Vodka” on the front and a trio of daffodils inside.

Merchandise includes a tote bag and phone cases (maiaknight.com)

Knight announced on her TikTok page yesterday that the merchandise had dropped, and on her website she can be seen modelling the clothes.

Knight rose to TikTok fame last year after the 26-year-old single mother showcased her daily life with her twins in the state of New York, US.

She is followed by the likes of Ashley Graham who has recently given birth to twin boys, Malachi and Roman.

Knight is also on Instagram where she has 1.9m followers, and YouTube where she has over 474,000 subscribers.

Knight’s bio on TikTok states that she’s “mom and dad”. In a TikTok post last year, she revealed that the twin’s father left when she was seven weeks pregnant.

“I randomly decided to take a pregnancy test one morning before heading to work. It was positive,” Knight said in the video.

“I scheduled an appointment with my OB and found out I was five weeks pregnant with twins. After telling [my boyfriend], he told me to get an abortion and to stop contacting him when I was seven weeks pregnant.”

Knight said she was admitted to hospital with preeclampsia and “went into heart failure” before being taken to a hospital “three hours away”.

She ended the video by saying: “I had two amazing little girls that are my best friends and I realised I could do this. I had my family and my friends to support me. All my dreams are coming true.”