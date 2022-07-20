Manolo Blahnik has secured the right to use its own name in China after the company won a 22-year-long trademark battle against a local buisnessman.

The luxury retail brand has not operated in the country for over two decades since Fang Yuzhou registered his footwear company under the name “Manolo & Blahnik” in 1999.

In a statement on Tuesday (19 July), the British shoewear giant that was named after its Spanish founder said it had won its case against Yuzhou at the Supreme People’s Court of China, or the country’s highest court.

Adored by celebrities and popularised by the hit TV show Sex and the City, the company’s chief executive officer and niece of Manolo Blahnik, Kristina hailed the “meaningful victory for my uncle, our family and our team” in her statement.

She also thanked the Supreme People’s Court for its “thorough and careful consideration of our long-standing case”.

Now the company is charting its expansion into China, Kristina told The Financial Times, adding that she plans to launch her company in the country next year.

“We won’t be racing with a rocket into China, but gently walking,” she reportedly said.

China’s “first-to-file” rule for trademarks spelled trouble for Manolo Blahnik since Fang filed to use the name before the company did – a claim which was earlier given more heft under Chinese law.

However, recent changes to the country’s Intellectual Property laws have led to crackdowns against “bad faith filings” – paving the way for high-profile wins for global brands like Manolo Blahnik against local business owners.

Fang has not commented on the outcome of Manolo Blahnik’s legal suit against him at the time of writing.

Additional reporting by Reuters