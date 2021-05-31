The French fashion brand asking us to ditch our knickers

We all wear underwear. And yet, we often go to great lengths to hide that fact. There are strapless bras, nude lingerie sets, and laser-cut knickers that promise no VPL (visible panty line). Perhaps it was only a matter of time until people started abandoning underwear altogether.

At least, that’s the thinking Parisian boutique brand Marcia, whose cut-out garments are designed to be worn with nothing underneath.

Founded in 2018 by former ballet dancer and model Emma Reynaud, Marcia is quickly becoming a cult brand thanks to its risque designs, in particular the TchikiBoum tube dress, which is held together down the sides by a series of delicate buttons, spaced far away enough to expose quite almost half the body.