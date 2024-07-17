Maren Morris address her viral denim skirt wardrobe malfunction

Support truly

Maren Morris has poked fun at her viral wardrobe malfunction, during which she wore a denim skirt with a high slit.

The 34-year-old singer shared a video to TikTok on July 16 to address her accidental wardrobe malfunction, which happened earlier this month at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July picnic concert. During the event in Camden, New Jersey, fans shared videos of Morris onstage, as her denim skirt continued to open at the front of its very high slit.

In her TikTok video, Morris could be seen sitting in a car and rolling her eyes, while she mocked the fact that her wardrobe malfunction went viral. “Hey guys, did anything weird happen today?!?!” she wrote in the text over the video, which was set to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song, “WAP”.

“Anyways, steam Intermission,” Morris continued, referring to her new EP, which comes out on August 2.

She also noted that she had no plans on throwing away her viral outfit from the concert, adding: “I think I’ll frame the skirt.”

In the comments of the TikTok video, which has more than 1.3m views, fans have praised Morris for laughing off the wardrobe issue.

“The skirt was a slay, this response is a slay, Maren is always a slay,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “My favorite thing about you is how unbothered you are and as you should queen.”

“Only appropriate response,” a third fan commented. In response, the singer – who shares four-year-old son Hayes with ex-husband Ryan Hurd – wrote: “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore.”

When she took the stage at Nelson’s event earlier this month, Morris paired her denim skirt with a black crop top with a plunging neckline and black leather boots. As she performed her hit song “The Middle,” Morris appeared to notice that her skirt kept accidentally opening up from the slit, as she looked down at the denim and smiled before continuing her show.

In the comments of her performance on TikTok, some fans praised how Morris handled the wardrobe malfunction, while other people questioned why her styling team didn’t say anything about the skirt.

open image in gallery Maren Morris performing at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic ( TikTok )

“Well at least it looked good,” one fan quipped, while another added: “You mean to tell me no one on that stage noticed and tried to tell her!!!”

Last month, the “Girl” singer made headlines when she came out as bisexual. “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured photos of herself holding a Pride flag during a recent tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona. “Happy Pride,” she added, along with a rainbow emoji.

Her announcement came months after she filed for divorce from Hurd, her husband of five years. In a divorce complaint filed in October 2023, Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” and revealed that she had been separated from Hurd since October 2.

The filing not only noted that the former couple was “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife,” but it also stated that Morris had already completed a parenting seminar generally required in divorce cases.