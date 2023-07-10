All of the best looks from the Barbie world premiere

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and all the stars of the Greta Gerwig-directed film graced the hot pink carpet of the Barbie world premiere in downtown LA.

Australian actor Margot Robbie channelled the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie – and it’s the definition of the siren look.

Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal choose a black embellished rhinestone Schiaparelli strapless dress with a nylon net flounce at the bottom, and a red rose.

She paired the glamourous number with a four-strand Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, black arm-length gloves and black peep toe heels, while holding a pink chiffon pocket scarf.

The Solo in the Spotlight Barbie has endured as a collectors’ favourite.

Ryan Gosling brought the Ken-ergy with his Gucci plush two-piece suit and unbuttoned shirt in baby pink. He paired it with a Barbie pendent necklace, cream brogues, and was styled by Mark Avery.

President Barbie Issa Rae and her stylist Wouri Vice had a custom moment with designer Marc Bouwer in a hot pink, key-hole gown, with a turtle neck and large bow. She wore it with her hair pulled back into a high pony tail, diamond drop-down earrings and a pink clutch bag.

It was a full circle moment for rapper Nicki Minaj also known as the ‘original Barbie’ on the film’s soundtrack. Her outfit was inspired by the Diva Gone Platinum Barbie, and wore a grey ribbed crop top and wrap detail draped maxi skirt.

Israeli model and actor Gal Gadot made a surprise appearance at the Barbie LA premiere, in an asymmetric JW Anderson brown pin-striped dress. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Gadot paired the look with an white asymmetric bag and perspex heels.

Doctor Strange star Xochitl Gomez wore a Dolce & Gabbana black and white gingham fishtail dress. She paired it with a black umbrella, black court heels and an elegant updo.

Singer Dua Lipa – who stars as Mermaid Barbie and is on the film’s soundtrack with Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj – wore an alluring silver sheer custom dress, with a square neckline detailing, and metallic silver pointed heels.

The film’s writer, director, and executive producer Greta Gerwig arrived at the premiere in hot pink — from head to toe. She wore a pink blouse with a pussybow neckline that she tucked into a floor-length maxi skirt, and pink court heels. She paired the outfit with a pink oversized blazer she wore off the shoulder, and a pink mini Valentino bag.