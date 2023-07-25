Model hits back at ‘weirdos’ claiming her body is ‘fake’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Runway model Marissa Dubois has hit out at critics who suggested she has had plastic surgery to achieve her body shape.

The Miami-based model and content creator went viral over the weekend after a video of her walking the runway for retailer Hot Miami Styles resurfaced on social media.

A clip of Dubois strutting down the runway was shared on the Daily Loud Twitter account, prompting thousands of comments – both positive and negative.

While many complimented Dubois for her modelling, others claimed that parts of her body were “fake” and “unnatural”, with some accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery.

The model addressed the claims by sharing a throwback photo from her high school days, holding up a sign during her senior year.

In the photo, a young Dubois smiles at the camera whole holding a colourful sign with the words “Big Judy” framing a curvy behind in jeans.

She wrote in the caption: “For the weirdos that somehow think my body’s fake… This was my senior sign in [high school].”

Fans showed their support for Dubois’ clapback with messages of support in the comments.

“It’s always smart to keep receipts but in this case, let the haters hate. You don’t have to prove anything to anyone!” one person wrote. “Keep on blessing that runway (as well as us all) and continue reaching for and achieving all of your hopes and dreams.”

Another added: “That’s why you got that zest in your walk, doctors can’t give anybody that.”

A third said: “You don’t owe anyone any explanation. You are beautiful.”

Dubois also received negative criticism about her curvy figure after trolls claimed she was “overweight”. However, fans also came to her defence and praised body diversity on the runway.

“A lot of the comments make no sense. I see a beautiful curvy woman owning it,” one person said.

Another declared: “Glad we’re finally evolving to have different women with different body shapes modelling.”

Dubois’ appearance on the runway is refreshing for many viewers, particularly since the fashion industry came under fire this year for reducing the number of diverse models on the catwalk compared to previous years.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief at British Vogue, spoke out against the lack of diversity in March after Fashion Month.

Sharing the April 2023 cover of the magazine, which included models Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee and Jilla Kortleve, Enninful wrote on social media that he felt like he “had gotten into a time machine” while attending shows during Fashion Month.

“Show after show dominated by one body type, so many limited versions of womanhood, it felt like we were slipping back,” he said. “From runways in Milan and New York, to the red carpets of the recent awards season, we all saw it happen: one prescribed notion of beauty prevailed again, and it felt like the reality of so many women around the world were being ignored.”

Enninful recently announced he will step down from his role as editor-in-chief in 2024 and will take on a new title at Condé Nast as global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue.