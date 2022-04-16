M&S replaces ‘nude’ shade from all product ranges to make them more inclusive

Marks and Spencer is updating the names of its product ranges that previously included the shade “nude” as part of its “commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion”.

The colour “nude” has long been associated with light or fair skin tones, but the retailer is looking to change that.

Products such as lipstick, lingerie, and tights now feature names like “almond” and “opaline” instead of “nude”.

M&S explains in the product description on its website for the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick: “Noticed something different? We’ve been reviewing our product and colour names in line with our commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

“We’re removing any names that we don’t believe reflect this commitment. This product used to have a variant called Nude which we have amended to Almond.

“Please don’t worry if the name on the packaging looks different, our packaging takes a little longer to update.”

For lingerie items like the Flexifit Wired Full-Cup T-Shirt Bra, the names for darker skin tones have also been updated.

Shades like “tobacco”, “cocoa”, and “cinnamon” have now been changed to “topaz,”, “rich quartz”, and “rich amber” respectively.

Shades previously known as “nude” and “natural tan” are now called “opaline” and “rose quartz”.

M&S tights have also been included in the update. Under the product description for the 15 Denier Ladder Resist Matte Tights, the company said: “Opaline formerly known as Nude, Moonstone formerly known as Illusion, Rose Quartz formerly known as Natural Tan, Rich Amber formerly known as Suntan and Rich Quartz formerly known as Cocoa.”

In June 2021, M&S released a statement highlighting its commitment to “creating an inclusive culture” for customers and staff.

The retailer vowed to ensure its marketing is more inclusive and to include “a more diverse model mix, including people of different races, ethnicities, shapes, sizes and disabilities”.

It added: “We’re also constantly reviewing our product offer to make sure we’re more relevant, more often for all customers.”

The Independent has contacted M&S for comment.