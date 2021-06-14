Go bold on the beach: 6 of the best swim shorts for men

Even if you won’t be jetting off to a state-sanctioned holiday destination this summer, swim shorts are still a must for staycations, day trips to the seaside or sunbathing in the back garden.

It’s all about bold bathing suits this season, with bright colours, summery stripes and whimsical prints top of the style agenda. Here’s our pick of the high street’s best swimwear for guys…

Quiksilver Surfsilk Mystic Sessions 19" Board Shorts for Men

1. Quiksilver Surfsilk Mystic Sessions 19″ Board Shorts for Men, £60

Surf’s up with these longline board shorts from Quiksilver’s sustainable swimwear range. Made with fabric derived from recycled plastic bottles, the retro print is available in blue and orange colourways.

Marks and Spencer Collection Quick Dry Flamingo Print Swim Shorts

2. Marks & Spencer Collection Quick Dry Flamingo Print Swim Shorts, £17.50

Also made with recycled plastic bottles (sustainable swimwear is a huge trend this year), what’s not to love about these fabulous flamingo-covered shorts?

Crew Clothing Crew Classic T-Shirt; Sustainable Multistripe Swimshorts

3. Crew Clothing Crew Classic T-Shirt, £22; Sustainable Multistripe Swim Shorts, £39

Another eco-friendly pick, these stripey shorts, which have a mesh lining and three pockets, are made with a coconut fibre fabric and recycled polyester.

M&Co Floral Swim Shorts

4. M&Co Floral Swim Shorts, £16.99

Who says floral prints are just for girls? These navy and white flower-powered shorts are a subtle way to incorporate pattern into your summer wardrobe.

Matalan Palm Leaf Print Swim Shorts

5. Matalan Palm Leaf Print Swim Shorts, £10

Think pink with these jazzy palm-print shorts, which have a mesh lining, pockets and a contrasting drawstring tie.

Lyle & Scott Men's Swim Shorts In Gingham

6. Lyle & Scott Men’s Swim Shorts In Gingham, £45

It’s check mate with these stylish aqua blue gingham shorts, which are also available in navy and white.