How to wear the casual tailoring look in summer

The biggest menswear trend of the moment is about putting an easygoing spin on the classic suit.

“Casual tailoring is a fashion movement that has accelerated over the last few years,” says Martin Roberts, head of buying at Jacamo.

“Dress codes have become much more relaxed and comfort has become a key priority in menswear.

“As a result, men are moving away from formal etiquette and instead adding some style and versatility to their suits.”

From catwalks to red carpets, the ‘suited and booted’ look is increasingly being replaced by the ‘blazer and trainers’ combo.

“We’ve seen prominent fashion designers embracing the trend, incorporating lightweight fabrics, earthy tones and refined silhouettes,” says Victor Nyamdavaa, tailoring specialist at Hawes and Curtis.

“Along with the countless red carpet appearances from A-list celebrities dressed in relaxed linen suits, it’s clear that casual tailoring is revolutionising the way we perceive sartorial styling.”

While some events still call for a formal dress code, casual tailoring is supremely versatile.

“A matching two-piece will always look dapper and can suit every occasion, whether it be a trip to the office or a weekend wedding,” says Roberts.

“However, comfort dressing is the new power dressing, and smart shirts are now being replaced with tees, polos and knitted sweaters, as working and social environments become more accommodating to a casual attire.”

And it’s simple to work into your wardrobe, Nyamdavaa says: “By incorporating tailored pieces such as linen jackets, polos, and linen trousers into your summer outfits, you can embrace the casual tailoring trend and exude sophistication with ease.”

Style and simplicity

“The best way to approach the trend is by keeping it simple and suave,” says Roberts.

“Mixing up the style and colour of your suit layers will make the vibe feel more laid-back and add some versatility to your outfit choice. This look is ideal for a celebratory event, such as a birthday party or anniversary.”

But stay within the same colour palette and choose soft hues, he advises: “It’s important to find the perfect colour contrast, as too similar and the suit separate loses its touch, but too bold and it can look out of place.”

Steer clear of jazzy prints, too, he adds: “For example, checkered trousers with a striped blazer will look displaced when put together.”

Pastels have been a major part of the casual tailoring trend, with style icon Ryan Gosling rocking mint, baby pink and powder blue suits during the Barbie movie press tour.

“If you’re looking for an outfit that shouts ‘laid-back cool’, combine a cotton polo shirt with linen trousers in a matching or contrasting hue,” says Nyamdavaa.

“Accessorise with leather loafers to elevate the outfit while maintaining its easygoing charm.”

If sugary shades aren’t for you, opt for natural tones like cream, caramel or light brown. Darker colours also work well for evening events in summer.

Nyamdavaa continues: “You can create a sleek monochromatic look with a navy linen blazer, navy polo and navy linen trousers, creating a level of understated style while keeping you cool and comfortable wherever the season takes you.”

Neutral and natural

“People must also consider which fabric to wear based on the season – in summer, linen and cotton suit parts work well together,” says Roberts, while wool or tweed should be left in your winter wardrobe.

Nyamdavaa agrees: “For an effortlessly chic aesthetic, opt for a tailored linen jacket in a neutral tone, paired with a classic polo shirt, completed with tailored linen trousers and suede loafers for a touch of sophistication.”

As an alternative to a two-piece suit, mix and match separates.

“A pair of suit trousers can be replaced with more comfortable and informal clothing, such as chinos and even jeans,” says Roberts.

“For holiday goers who are planning a family meal out or couples who are heading to a wedding abroad, a chino and blazer pairing is the perfect summer look.”

Here’s our pick of the coolest casual tailoring pieces on the high street…

Jacamo Elliot Pink Brushed Flannel Suit Jacket, £75 (was £100); Elliot Pink Brushed Flannel Suit Trousers, £35 (were £50); Grey Marl Crew Neck Jumper, £22; Puma RBD Game Low Trainers, £48.75 (were £65)

Hawes and Curtis Brown Linen Shirt Jacket, £179 (was £199); White Mercerised Cotton T-shirt, £29.50; Natural Herringbone Tailored Linen Trousers, £150; Light Brown Suede Leather Casual Loafers, £99 (were £129)

Threadbare Luxe Men’s Stone Linen Blend Blazer, £75; Luxe Men’s Navy Linen Mix Drawstring Trousers, £30

Matalan Taylor & Wright Panama Black Tailored Fit Suit Jacket, £39; Lilac Essential Pull-On Hoodie, £15; Taylor & Wright Panama Black Tailored Fit Suit Trousers, £21; White Stripe Trainers, £17

Ted Baker Lancej Wool And Linen Blazer in Light Green, £206 (was £295); Lancet Slim Fit Wool Linen Trousers in Light Green, £105 (were £150)

FatFace Light Teal Organic Cotton Pique Polo, £35

Peacocks Mens Tan Linen Blend Shirt, £12 (was £18)