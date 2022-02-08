Maya Jama has paid tribute to one of Cher’s most famous looks at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Arriving on the red carpet, the broadcaster wore a black two-piece that featured a jagged crop top with thin straps and a full-length, fitted black skirt that had cut-out detail at the top.

Jama paired the look with a furry black shawl that fell onto the red carpet.

The outfit was designed by Mônot, a Lebanese brand worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Demi Moore.

This particular ensemble was from the brand’s spring/summer 2021 collection and takes its cues from a famous look worn by Cher on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 198.

Known as “the Mohawk Dress”, the black two-piece was designed by Bob Mackie and featured a crystal embellished black bralet similar to the one worn by Jama.

It also featured a low-rise black skirt the had a similar jagged detail at the hips.

However, the unique feature of Cher’s look was the dramatic headpiece she wore with it, the very headpiece that earnt her look the Mohawk Dress nickname.

Elsewhere on the red carpet at the Brits, Clara Amfo was spotted wearing a lemon yellow mini dress while Ashley Roberts wore a black cut-out gown.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran arrived in a bright blue velvet suit, and Anne-Marie opted for a black suit with a thin bralet underneath.

The Brits is taking place at the O2 arena in London, with performances expected from Adele, Dave, and more.