Megan Fox announces collaboration with Boohoo

Megan Fox has announced a new collaboration with fast fashion retailer boohoo.

Created in conjunction with stylist Maeve Reilly, the pair have developed a collection of “interchangeable day/night pieces that will make you feel confident and sexy throughout autumn.”

Shot by photographer, Felisha ToeIntino, the new range consists of over 40 styles including thigh high boots, boyfriend jeans, a retro padded-shoulder blazer dress and a zebra-print trench coat.

In a statement, Fox said: “I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo!

“I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

The new collection comes in sizes UK 6-20 and will be available for purchase online from 19 October.

Not everyone is impressed, however.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, many followers questioned her decision to partner with a fast-fashion outlet.

“Not another fast fashion collab,” wrote one commenter.

“Celebs and influencers need to use their power as a tool to say no to fast fashion and help the environment as people who work in the industry only dive deeper into poverty.”

Another wrote: “Such poor form,” while a third added: “I’m so sad too. I really truly expected different.”

Boohoo has faced criticism from worker’s rights groups that raise concerns about poor working conditions and pay, while environmental organisations have warned more widely of the fast-fashion industry’s contribution to the climate crisis.

A study published in June by the Royal Society for Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce (RSA) revealed that half of the clothing sold by leading fast fashion brands are made of entirely new plastics.

Boohoo came out worst in their analyses, with 60 per cent of its items derived exclusively from new synthetic fibres.

However, the retailer’s chief executive John Lyttle insisted in August that the company does not make “throwaway” pieces, despite its website listing thousands of items, including tops as cheap as £2.

He added that the brand had outlined a “clear strategy” to become more sustainable.

“20 per cent of all our ranges will be sustainable this autumn... 40 per cent next spring/summer,” he said.

Clean Clothes Campaign, an alliance of unions working to improve labour conditions in the garment industry, rebuked Lyttle’s pledge, arguing that fast fashion is “inherently unsustainable”, however.

“Of course people need clothes, but not the enormous amounts that companies such as boohoo are currently producing; polluting waterways, sending CO2 in the air and keeping workers in perpetual poverty in the process,” Christie Miedema, campaign and outreach coordinator for the organisation, told The Independent.

“Aligning 20 per cent of that production with a business definition of ‘sustainability’ isn’t going to make a difference. Actual systemic changes are needed.”