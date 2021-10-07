Meghan Markle’s $4,900 Dior handbag, which pays tribute to Princess Diana, sells out

Meghan Markle has once again cemented her status as a fashion icon after a Dior handbag she held during an outing in New York City, which paid tribute to Princess Diana, sold out online.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Global Citizen Concert in New York City, where they spoke of the importance of vaccine equity. Following their appearance, the duchess, who wore a white Valentino dress, was photographed leaving the event while holding a black Lady D-Lite purse by Dior.

Meghan’s purse choice was meaningful, as the Dior Lady D-Lite Bag is the “sister bag” of the Lady Dior handbag, which is named for Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, according to the French fashion house.

“Wearing the sister bag of the iconic #LadyDior that was named after Princess Diana, Meghan Markle is the epitome of Dior elegance, as she steps out with her #LadyDLite bag at Global Citizen Live in New York,” Dior tweeted on Wednesday, alongside photos of the duchess carrying the black purse with gold details.

As noted by royal expert Omid Scobie, as of Thursday, the Medium Lady D-Lite Bag, which retails for $4,900, had sold out on Dior’s website.

“That was quick! Within hours of posting, @Dior sold out worldwide,” Scobie tweeted.

In addition to the black version held by Meghan, the brand’s Lady D-Lite bag, which is fully embroidered and features a Dior charm and a removable embroidered shoulder strap, also sold out in the gray and beige versions. However, the large Lady D-Lite is still available for $5,300.

The Lady D-Lite Bag was released by the fashion brand in 2020, with it described at the time as a more casual version of the iconic Lady Dior bag, which was a favourite of Princess Diana’s.

Princess Diana often wore the Lady Dior bag (AFP via Getty Images)

The style was named for the late royal after she was photographed wearing the accessory on a number of occasions after she was gifted the black leather handbag in 1995 by France’s First Lady, Bernadette Chirac.

The name of the previously unnamed handbag was eventually changed to Lady Dior in 1996 in honour of the Princess of Wales, according to Marie Claire.

In addition to the sentimental tribute to her late mother-in-law, Meghan’s handbag also featured a special personalisation, with her purse featuring a monogram that read: “DSSOS,” likely for the Duchess of Sussex, as noted by a royal fan on Twitter.

While most styles of the Lady D-Lite Bag are currently sold out, the iconic leather Lady Dior Bag, which retails for $5,200, is still available.

During the duke and duchess’s trip to New York City, Prince Harry also showed off an accessory emblazoned with a heartfelt monogram, with the royal’s portfolio embossed with “Archie’s Papa” in gold, in honour of the couple’s son.

The Independent has contacted Dior for comment.