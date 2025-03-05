Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, provides an in-depth look at her $170,000 wardrobe.

From a $129 Zara dress to a J. Crew sweater, a handful of pieces worn by the Duchess of Sussex, who’s garnered a reputation for being the queen of “quiet luxury,” have already sold out.

Happily, many of her items are still available to purchase — and some have surprisingly low price tags.

In the series, the Duchess admits to being a fan of “high-low” dressing — mixing luxury designer pieces with cheaper, fast fashion items.

Her style is often compared to the “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic (think lots of linen and cozy cardigans with a beachy color palette).

In With Love, Meghan, the mother of two dons a plethora of brands ranging from Zimmermann to Zara.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle is known to mix high-end pieces with fast fashion picks in her everyday style ( Netflix )

Episode two sees Meghan pair a $662 Loro Piana Takao Cashmere Crew Neck, originally priced at $1,325, with a pair of $50 pleated Zara linen pants and a $395 striped sweater from Jenni Kayne draped around her shoulders. The full outfit causes an enamored Mindy Kaling to blurt out, “Meghan, I want to ask you about your lewk. Your fashion is one of my favorite things.”

Kaling went on to say: “Sometimes I will look like, where’s the coat from. Go to maxmara.com — it’s already sold out.”

open image in gallery Meghan’s $129 Zara dress is no longer available ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

In addition to the $129 Zara ZW dress and the watercolor Ralph Lauren shirt dress, Meghan’s cashmere shell sweater from J.Crew and Emilia Wickstead Sheila midi dress are no longer available.

open image in gallery The Duchess of Sussex wears a $585 Zimmermann button-down shirt in her new Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

Meanwhile, her Jenni Kayne striped sweater and $198 Reformation skirt is limited in stock with only certain sizes left for purchase online. The $585 mint Zimmermann button-down she donned in the garden is being sold on FarFetch, an online marketplace, but with only two left, both in a size large.

open image in gallery Meghan dons a $200 Anine Bing shirt in the garden in Montecito, California ( Netflix )

However, the Posse Pencil Skirt (linen) Meghan wears with the sold-out J.Crew sweater is available for $250 on Revolve, while the $200 Anine Bing collared shirt she’s seen wearing with black bottoms is still up on Amazon. Zara also still has plenty of her $50 pleated linen pants.

As Kaling pointed out, Meghan is known to sell out items of clothing just by wearing them. In fact, two years ago, she wore a $158 Giselle V-neck sweater blazer from J.Crew with a pair of Staud shorts to the Invictus Games in Germany, and the top immediately sold out.