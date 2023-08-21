How to create the mermaid eyes beauty look that’s trending on TikTok

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Embraced by beauty influencers and celebs on the red carpet, the mermaid eyes look has been one of the biggest make-up trends of the summer on TikTok, and it’s still going strong as we head towards autumn.

“Mermaid eyes aim to resemble a multi-dimensional, ethereal sparkle and the scales on a mermaid’s tail,” says Sarah Amelia Fogg, celebrity make-up artist and founder of Brows by Sarah.

“Whether you’re one of the many fans of The Little Mermaid, or just love a glittery eye, the mermaid eyes look is perfect for adding a special touch to your make-up this autumn/winter and party season.”

Whether you prefer a subtle champagne sheen, an aquatic shimmer or a rosy glow, it’s easy to tailor your mermaid glam colour palette.

“Anyone can complete the look as it is so quick and easy, but it also creates such a powerful, bright pop for the eyes,” says Fogg.

Here, she offers a step-by-step guide on how to create the mermaid eyes look at home…

1. Prep and prime

Preparation is key to ensuring a long-lasting mermaid eyes look.

“An effective primer all over the face including the eyelids will give the eye shadow something to stick to,” says Fogg.

“I also always like to apply a thin layer of my concealer to the lids after the primer and before the eye shadow, to create an even colour that will help the glitter sit evenly.”

2. Base colour

Next, choose which colour glitter you want to use to adorn your eyes.

“The most common choice is the white/clear glitter look, but many prefer an added pop of colour like Hailey Bieber did with the pink tint, or Halle Bailey did with the blue,” says Fogg.

“When you’ve chosen your colour, apply a base layer of matte eyeshadow of the same colour to your eyelid. This will add depth to the eye look and will help the colour to pop behind the glitter, which will create a more vivid, intense design.”

3. Shimmer shadow

To create the mermaid tail effect, top your base colour with a pearlescent pressed powder or liquid eyeshadow.

“If you’re aiming for a look like Hailey Bieber’s, then I would recommend a pressed glitter eye shadow, as this provides a more subtle layer of glitter that pops when it catches the light,” says Fogg.

“If you’d prefer a more intense shimmer, then I would definitely recommend a liquid glitter as this will stay prominent on the eyes.”

Or double up for maximum impact: “Some people even choose to have a layer of liquid glitter and then a layer of shadow on top to ensure that the glow stays put all day.”

4. Create a delicate flick

“This step is optional, as I know that some people prefer to add an eyeliner flick while some don’t,” says Fogg.

“If you’re choosing to create a flick, I would recommend sticking to a delicate, thin shape as you want to maintain the feminine, gentle aesthetic of the mermaid eyes trend.

“Once this is complete, spray your eyes with a powerful setting spray to keep the glitter in place.”

Finish with a single coat of mascara: “Apply a thin layer to the lashes to keep them delicate and lifted – you want to aim to open up the eyes without making the lashes the star of the show.”

5. Fluffy brows

“Fluffy brows are perfect for this look as they are strong and defining but won’t take emphasis away from the star of the show – the mermaid eyes,” says Fogg.

Instead of a pigmented powder or brow pencil, she recommends: “A strong clear brow gel such as Brows by Sarah Fluff It Up, £39, as this is what will hold the hairs in place and will help to keep your full brows last all day.”

Lottie London Love Aura Palette, £5.95

Kiko Create Your Balance Gaze Defining Eyeshadow Palette 02 Boost Me, £24.99

Makeup by Mario Master Metals Palette, £55, Sephora