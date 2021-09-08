The Met Gala is the fashion industry’s Super Bowl, with everyone who is anyone donning their finest attire on that iconic red carpet.

The annual celebration marks the opening of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion exhibition, which in the past has celebrated everything from the impact of Chinese culture on Western style to the inimitable aesthetic of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.

This year's event was supposed to take place on Monday 4 May, as it is traditionally held every year on the first Monday of May.

However, it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, while last year’s event was cancelled altogether. Now the Met Gala will be taking place on Monday 13 September.

The Met Gala is a sartorial showdown like no other, with the likes of Kate Moss, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sienna Miller donning some of their most famous – and infamous – looks to mark the momentous occasion.

The celebrations began in 1948, when it was then called the Costume Institute Gala.

Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Show all 26 1 /26 Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Diana Vreeland, 1981 The legendary former Vogue editor attends the Met Gala in a black polka dot gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Bianca Jagger, 1993 Celebrating the 'Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style' exhibition. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Naomi Campbell, 1995 The model attended with Francesco Scavullo to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's 'Teatre de la Mode' exhibition. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Iman, 2003 The Somali-American model attended with husband David Bowie. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Nicole Kidman, 2003 The Australian actress wore Gucci to the Gala, which she attended with actor Adrien Brody. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Anna Wintour, 2003 The American Vogue editor arrived for the celebrations with Tom Ford. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Scarlett Johansson, 2004 The actress wore Calvin Klein. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006 The Sex and the City star attended with Alexander McQueen, wearing one of his iconic heritage check designs. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Elizabeth Hurley, 2006 The British actress wore Elie Saab couture. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kate Bosworth, 2007 The actress wore Prada. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Cameron Diaz, 2007 The actress wore Dior by John Galliano. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Victoria Beckham, 2008 The fashion designer opted for a vintage Giorgio Armani gown while David Beckham wore an Armani tuxedo. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kate Hudson, 2009 The Hollywood actress wore Stella McCartney. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kate Moss, 2009 The British icon attended with Marc Jacobs, donning one of his metallic designs. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Alexa Chung, 2010 The TV presenter and model wore an androgynous suit by Philip Lim. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Taylor Swift, 2010 The singer donned a sequinned white gown by Badgley Mischka. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Sienna Miller, 2010 The British actress attended with boyfriend at the time, Jude Law, wearing a navy Pucci gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Diane Kruger, 2010 The actress wore Calvin Klein. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kendall Jenner, 2014 The reality TV star made her Met Gala debut in a bespoke Topshop gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Stella McCartney, Kate Bosworth and Reese Witherspoon, 2014 The five beauties all wore gowns by Stella McCartney. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz, 2015 For the opening of the China: Through the Looking Glass exhibition, which was the subject of the documentary The First Monday in May, the two US starlets both donned gowns by Alexander Wang. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Beyoncé, 2015 The singer sparkled in a sheer Givenchy gown. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Kim Kardashian West, 2015 Arriving with husband Kanye, the reality TV star wore a gown by Roberto Cavalli. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Lady Gaga, 2015 The 'Joanne' singer wore Balenciaga. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Gigi Hadid The model wore a gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. Rex Features Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time Rihanna, 2017 The singer wore Comme des Garçons. Rex Features

We’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time, which could arguably be an exhibition in and of itself.