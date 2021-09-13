After more than a year of virtual red carpets and digital-only award ceremonies, fashion’s biggest event of the year couldn’t come back to (real) life soon enough. The Met Gala is renowned for being the ultimate sartorial spectacle, attracting the most famous celebrities and designers, and generating a litany of memes and viral social media posts thanks to an array of extravagant – and occasionally outrageous – outfits.
Given that last year’s event was cancelled and this year’s was postponed, anticipation for the Met Gala feels higher now than ever before.
The exhibition is being presented in two parts: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, both of which have been curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in charge of the Costume Institute.
The first half of the exhibition will open on 18 September and look at how US fashion has changed in recent years in addition to how it has been influenced by politics and social justice. The second half will open in May 2022.
The dress code for the Met Gala always takes its cues from the exhibition, but with a fairly broad theme this year (it’s essentially a celebration of American fashion and design), there’s no knowing how attendees will respond.
Of course, they haven’t disappointed. Here are the best-dressed stars at the 2021 Met Gala.
