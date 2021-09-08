Walking the red carpet at the Met Gala is the perfect opportunity for a celebrity to celebrate the marriage of art and fashion, be it with a designer dress courtesy of Chanel, or at the hands of world-renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath.

In the lead up to sartorial event of the year, which takes places this year on Monday 13 September, celebrities will spend hours in a makeup chair as they have their tresses blow-dried, tousled and pinned into perfectly coifed do's, and layer upon layer of primer, fake tan, and eyeshadow applied to their flawless skin.

As we all know, with a busy schedule consisting of press tours, interviews, photoshoots and filming, an A-lister can’t be expected to research and source their own gowns.

Instead, that job comes down to their fashion stylists who spend months sitting on the FROWs of the most in-demand fashion house shows, jetting across the world to collect bespoke dresses, and having an encyclopedia-like knowledge of trends.

But just who are these fashion titans behind the most talked-about fashion moments of our generation?

Elizabeth Saltzman, @elizabethsaltzman When you're dressing Oscar-nominated stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Saoirse Ronan, you know the pressure is going to be on. Fortunately for stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, she's well-accustomed to her wardrobe choices for actors being put under the microscope by fashion critics around the world. Saltzman's decisions have seen Ronan wear the likes of Emilia Wickstead, Versace, and Cushnie et Ochs which saw the Irish actor named 2018's best dressed by British Vogue. Elizabeth Saltzman/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, @jillandjordan LA-based styling partners Jill and Jordan first flexed their stylist muscles working under A-list favourite style expert, Rachel Zoe. The pair left in 2014 to develop their consulting and brand development skills, as well as styling for red carpets, editorial and advertising campaigns. Over the years, the pair have helped choose outfits for Jennifer Lawrence, Kirernan Shipka, and Sofia Vergara. Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Rebecca Corbin Murray, @rebeccacorbinmurray The London-based stylist is one of the most famous British fashion experts working behind the scenes during awards season. Having dressed the likes of Emma Watson, Jenna Coleman, Lily James, Sophie Turner over the years, Corbin Murray has cemented her name in Hollywood as the go-to stylist to the stars. Describing what it takes to dress a celebrity for the red carpet, she told Matches Fashion: “You can tell when an actress is on the red carpet and she’s not feeling entirely confident – it’s written in her body language and in her face. So it’s about empowering someone.” Rebecca Corbin Murray/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Petra Flannery, @petraflannery With a client list featuring Amy Adams, Emily Blunt Mila Kunis, Emma Stone, and Daisy Ridley, LA-based stylist Petra Flannery has dressed some of the most in-demand style icons in Hollywood. Over the years the stylist has formed a strong relationship with fashion houses such as Givenchy and Valentino, and was the mastermind behind Stone’s glamourous red carpet Givenchy Haunte crystal-embroidered look at the Oscars in 2017. Petra Flannery/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Erin Walsh, @erinwalshnyc Styling Sarah Jessica Parker, aka style icon of the noughties, is no mean feat but one gladly taken on by stylist Walsh. Over the years, the New York City-based stylist has dressed everyone from Kerry Washington to Maggie Gyllenhaal and added new celebrities to her styling list including models Grace Elizabeth and Adriana Lima as well as actors Ruth Wilson and Alison Brie. In addition, she’s also styled campaigns for brands such as Hugo Boss, Stuart Weitzman, and Avon. Erin Walsh/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Micaela Erlanger, @micaela Flying between New York City and Los Angeles on a regular basis, no day is ever the same for Erlanger given her client list includes the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto, and Meryl Streep. Having graduated with a degree Design and Management from Parsons, The New School for Design, the fashion professional immediately began working as a stylist. In 2013, Erlanger opened her own studio and began styling clients under her own name. In 2016 she was awarded the inaugural Marie Claire Image Maker Award. Micaela Erlanger/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Kate Young, @kateyoung The NYC-based stylist is one of the most in-demand of her kind in the fashion industry. Her roots in styling originate from her days working at Vogue under editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, before paving a path of her own as a stylist. She has been named “The Most Powerful Stylist” by Hollywood Reporter three times, and dresses famous names including Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, and Sienna Miller. She’s also worked as brand consultant for several luxury brands such as Cushnie et Ochs, Mansur Gavriel, and Jason Wu. Kate Young/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, @marielhaenn @robzangardi Two heads are always better than one and this couldn’t be truer than for this styling duo. With a legion of celebrity names added to their styling roster in recent years including Rachel McAdams, Ciara, Lily Collins, and Jennifer Lopez, the pair have shown a love for brands such as Zuhair Murad, Monique Huillier, and Yves Saint Laurent. Rob Zangardi/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Elizabeth Stewart, @elizabethstewart If you’ve always wondered who is behind Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and January Jones’ Oscar looks, here’s the answer. The former fashion journalist started out her stylist career when she helped style several magazines for W Magazine (formerly W Europe). In an interview with Vogue, Stewart revealed she first researches a client’s pictures, and gets them in a room full of clothes. “I don’t like talking about style, I prefer a hands-on approach as I need to see for myself”, she said Elizabeth Stewart/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Brad Goreski, @bradgoreski The former west coast Vogue assistant gained his styling credentials working with Rachel Zoe (you might recognise him from her popular television series, The Rachel Zoe Project) before stepping out on his own. Over the years, he’s dressed everyone from Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco to Jessica Alba and Demi Moore and later became an exclusive brand stylist for Kate Spade New York. He’s also served as a host of the American Music Awards red carpet and a judge for Miss Universe in 2012. Brad Goreski/Instagram 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021 Cristina Ehrlich, @cristinaehrlich If you follow any stylist in the run up to awards season, make sure your first choice is Ehrlich. In previous years, the former professional dancer-turned-stylist has been responsible for Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Penelope Cruz and Brie Larson’s wardrobe choices. This season, she’s added new stars added to her A-list group in the last year including television screen actors Natasha Lyonne, Laura Dern, and Mandy Moore. The designer is also currently collaboration with jewellery brand Pandora. Cristina Ehrlich/Instagram

