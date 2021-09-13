Every year, on the first Monday of May one of the most significant events in the fashion calendar takes place – the Met Gala.
Last March, it was announced that 2020's Met Gala had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously been scheduled to take place on Monday 4 May. It was later cancelled.
Despite the fact that this year’s Met Gala was also postponed, it will now take place on Monday 13 September.
For the occasion, 30-year-old Beatrice wore a violet Grecian-style ball gown courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.
But she wasn’t the first royal to attend the glamorous event. In 1996, Princess Diana made her mark at the Met Gala wearing a navy slip dress designed by John Galliano for Dior and a seven-strand pearl necklace with sapphires and diamonds.
Other royals from across the globe have also attended the gala over the years, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi.
