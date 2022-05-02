Every year, on the first Monday of May one of the most significant events in the fashion calendar takes place – the Met Gala.

In 2020, the Met Gala had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously been scheduled to take place on Monday 4 May. It was later cancelled.

The event was once against postponed in 2021, and took place on Monday 13 September. But this year, it returns to its traditional spot on the social calendar and is taking place on Monday 2 May.

While in the past the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit – as the Met Gala is officially known – has attracted the likes of supermodels, Hollywood A-listers and fashion royalty, it has also seen a number of real royals grace its famous grand entrance stairs.

Princess Beatrice – the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – joined the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Blake Lively at 2018’s event, which had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.”

For the occasion, 30-year-old Beatrice wore a violet Grecian-style ball gown courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.

10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Show all 10 1 /10 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Princess Diana, 1996



Princess Diana attended the 1996 Met Gala alongside friend and former Harper's Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis. The royal wore a navy blue camisole dress from John Galliano’s debut couture collection for Dior and a pearl, diamond and sapphire choker around her neck. AFP/Getty Images 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Princess Lee Radziwill, 2001



Lee Radziwil, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy, attended the Met Gala in 2001 wearing a flowy white gown with intricate embroidery. Getty Images 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Andrea Casiraghi, 2006



Andrea Casiraghi - the elder son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover - attended the Met Gala in 2006 with his now wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo. Getty Images 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Queen Rania of Jordan, 2007



Queen Rania of Jordan made an appearance at the Met Gala in 2007 wearing a navy silk gown featuring a wide black belt. Getty Images 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Charlotte Casiraghi, 2016



Charlotte Casiraghi - the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover - attended the event in 2016 wearing a tiered floor-length dress by Gucci. The colourful gown featured an ombre effect from canary yellow to fuschia pink and purple. Getty Images 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, 2016



Socialite Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece attended the Met Gala in 2016 wearing a cream strapless mini-dress by Balmain with pointed thigh-high boots. 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Queen Rania of Jordan, 2016



In 2016, Queen Rania of Jordan was the definition of elegance as she attended the Met Gala in a black and white feathered Valentino gown. Getty Images 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis, 2016



Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis - the daughter of Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis - attended the Met Gala in 2016 wearing a gold mini-dress by Mary Katrantzou. The royal accessorised her look with a metallic choker, matching handbag and feather ear piece. Rex Features 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis, 2017



Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis also attended the Met Gala the following year wearing a pale pink overcoat designed by Simone Rocha. The garment was covered in 3D floral embellishment and paired with red square toe heels. Rex Features 10 times the royals attending the Met Gala Princess Beatrice, 2018



For her first time attending the Met Gala in 2018, Princess Beatrice wore a purple floor-length gown designed by Alberta Ferretti. The dress featured sheer sleeves, a high neck and embellishments across the bodice. Beatrice accessorised the look with a beaded headband and gunmetal silver clutch bag. Getty Images

But she wasn’t the first royal to attend the glamorous event. In 1996, Princess Diana made her mark at the Met Gala wearing a navy slip dress designed by John Galliano for Dior and a seven-strand pearl necklace with sapphires and diamonds.

Other royals from across the globe have also attended the gala over the years, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi.

Click through our gallery to see all the royals who have attended the Met Gala.