Met Gala 2022 theme announced: Here’s everything you need to know

Vogue has announced the theme of the Met Gala 2022.

Fashion’s biggest event will resume its pre-pandemic schedule this year, taking place on the evening of the first Monday in May.

This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, is based on part-two of an exhibit from the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the annual event is held.

Part one of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, was the theme of the Met Gala 2021.

Last year’s soirée departed from tradition and was postponed to September, due to Covid-19. The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled after the museum was forced to close during the pandemic.

Largely regarded as the fashion equivalent of the Oscars, the Met Gala is both one of the most star-studded events of the year and an important fundraiser for the Costume Institute’s annual exhibitions, publications and acquisitions.

Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme is based on the exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which centers on the “tenets of American style” and celebrates the “anonymous and unsung heroes of US design”, Vogue reports.

While “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” – part one of the exhibit and theme of the September 2021 event – offered an “expansive” exploration of fashion in the US, “Anthology” is more specific, and delves into the “backbone” of US style.

The stories reflect the evolution of American style, including the work of tailors, dress-makers and designers, Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Costume Institute said.

A preview of the Costume Institute’s “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion” exhibit (Getty Images)

“What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history,” Bolton added.

“So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

When is the Met Gala taking place?

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May. This year, the event will be held in the evening of 2 May.

Who is hosting?

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala.

Designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will remain as honorary co-chairs.

This year, the museum has also partnered with a group of top film directors, including King, Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao to create “cinematic vignettes” to accompany the exhibit.

What can we expect to see?

The Met Gala has served some of fashion’s most iconic looks and stories in the past.

Last year, model Cara Delevingne divided fans after arriving at the event wearing a vest with the words ‘Peg the patriarchy’ written across the front, which she said was about “women’s empowerment” and “gender equality”.

Rapper A$AP Rocky arrived wearing a huge, quilted blanket, which he found in a thrift store in California.

It later emerged that the blanket was made by a woman named Mary Ann Beshers after her granddaughter Sarah recognised the family heirloom and shared a photograph of it on their old bed.