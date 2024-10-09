Met Gala reveals co-chairs for 2025 fashion event

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala have officially been revealed.

The Met Gala – held each year in New York City on the first Monday in May – is a star-studded fundraiser that supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. On Wednesday, October 9, Vogue announced the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

According to Vogue, the exhibition draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The museum’s exhibit will feature “garments, paintings, photographs, and more – all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day.”

In line with the menswear-inspired exhibit, Grammy-winning producer and Louis Vuitton's Menswear Creative Director, Pharrell Williams, will serve as co-chair. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo were also announced as co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala, while legendary basketball player LeBron James was named honorary co-chair. Of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will once again preside over the Met Gala as co-chair.

The exhibit on display for last year’s gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which was centered around 50 historically significant pieces, some too fragile ever to be worn again. As such, attendees were instructed to follow a dress code loosely labelled “The Garden of Time,” which takes inspiration from a short story of the same title, written by JG Ballard in 1962.

The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala will be announced early next year, according to Vogue.

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Wintour all served as co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala. In fact, the iconic fashion editor famously has final say on the Met Gala guest list. A single ticket for a seat at the Met Gala is reportedly priced at $75,000, while a table is said to cost a minimum of $350,000.

The 2025 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

More follows...