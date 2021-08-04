Met Gala 2021 will require guests to be double jabbed and wear masks

All attendees to the Met Gala, which is returning after two years away from the red carpet, will be required to have both jabs of a Covid-19 vaccine and wear face masks.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue’s annual event will take place in September, after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and postponed from its original May date.

A spokesperson for The Met confirmed the requirement to PEOPLE and said: “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on 13 September must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed.”

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. The event will be held alongside a major two-part exhibition at the museum that will “celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion”.

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told US Vogue: “I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective.”

US Vogue confirmed in May that fashion’s biggest night out will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, with Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs.

The magazine also said this year’s event would be a “more intimate affair”, but will still feature a red carpet for stars and designers to show off their “bold, outré ensembles”.

The vaccine requirement for The Met Gala comes as the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced the same requirement for all guests, staff members and individuals attending New York Fashion Week events in September.

This is in line with a city-wide mandate announced by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday, who said the city will require proof of vaccination to enter almost all indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.