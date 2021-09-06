Who is hosting this year’s Met Gala?

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Met Gala has returned.

On Monday 13 September, the best and brightest actors, musicians and models will gather in New York City for fashion’s biggest event of the year.

Held to honour the annual exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala will be as extravagant an affair as ever.

While many of the details surrounding who will be attending the event will remain confidential until the day itself, we do know who some of the guests will be, as the hosts have been announced.

Each year, the Met Gala is hosted by a group of celebrities who have made waves the previous year in their respective fields.

This time around, the hosts are actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman, who rose to fame at the start of this year after she performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The honorary chairs for this year’s Met Gala are fashion designer Tom Ford, American Vogue editor Anna Wintour. and Adam Mosseri, who is head of Instagram.

The Met Gala 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, was set to be co-chaired by Nicolas Ghesquière, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Anna Wintour.

The previous year, the event was hosted by Harry Styles, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Lady Gaga, and Serena Williams.

Last year’s Met Gala was postponed indefinitely on 16 March 2020 as the museum was forced to close.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” US Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast’s global content advisor Anna Wintour said in a statement.

On 19 May, the museum confirmed in another statement that the gala had been cancelled “due to the global health crisis”.