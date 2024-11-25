How to wind and rain-proof your hairstyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As Storm Bert barrels through the UK, the thought of stepping outside feels more like an act of rebellion than tedious routine.

Whilst commuting alone is challenging enough – having polished and pristine hair feels like it stands no chance against the wind and rain.

From anti-frizz potions to styling techniques that anchor every strand, professional hairstylists detail the art of wind and rainproofing your hair in the face of a storm. After all, why should a little gale dictate your glam?

What wind does to your hair

Wind is your hair’s worst enemy, causing knots and tangles within seconds. “Wind itself doesn’t directly cause long-term damage, but it can lead to tangling and friction, which weakens the hair cuticle over time,” explains Murdock London’s master barber, Miles Wood-Smith.

“This is especially true for those with longer styles or textured hair, where tangles can lead to split ends and breakage.”

“The wind causes tangling and tangling is friction, which can trigger breakage and split ends,” says London-based hair specialist Tatiana Karelina. “Wind also makes the hair dry and brittle, and that also can lead to hair snapping.”

Best hairstyles for stormy weather

As the wind creates friction which could lead to breakage – hairstyles that prevent this as much as possible are crucial.

“Some kind of French braid or Dutch plait is probably the greatest hairstyle to have in windy conditions,” says Davina McCall’s stylist and hair expert Michael Douglas. “Some kind of chignon or loose bun would also work really well.”

As for accessories, Douglas emphasises the importance of natural fibres when in contact with your hair. “If you’re going to wear a hat, try and wear one with natural fibres such as wool or cashmere, and try and stay away from man-made fibres like polyester as natural fibres create less friction.”

Luckily for those with long hair, sleek back styles are still very on-trend. “Just layer some hairspray on the top of your ponytail, and use a fine-tooth comb to create the smooth look,” says luxury hair stylist and salon founder Gina Conway. “Keep some hair out for softness around the face if you like – you can clip them for when you’re out and about and let them down when you get inside.”

It’s not just the styles that will help you in the wet and windy weather, the products you use will make the biggest difference on whether your hair survives the storm. “Styling products are far better at protecting the hair from unwanted moisture than shampoos and conditioners,” explains Douglas.

“Hair styling sprays and mousses that contain polysilicone-29 and silicone-quaternium-18 will really help push back moisture from the atmosphere and that will help prolong the life of any hair style.”

These ingredients are typically found in serums and conditioners that should keep your crowning glory in tact.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Xxl Fibre Mask, £5.99 (was £11.99), Superdrug

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction and Heat Protection Hair Oil, £18.95 (was £28), Look Fantastic

Quick fixes after getting caught in the wind and rain

We’ve all been there – when it says it won’t rain, then 10 minutes after leaving the house, the heavens open. If you get caught in windy wet weather en route to an event, Karelina recommends always having some dry shampoo handy.

“Dry shampoo and texture spray are great for a quick fix as these products add body to limp hair and absorb the moisture,” says Karelina. “Otherwise I always carry an elastic on my wrist for these kind of situations – a quick ponytail updo or a braid always save the day!”

If you’ve curled your hair and the weather had other ideas, “Delicately wind the hair around your fingers, spray it and use Kirby grips to secure until dry,” says Conway, “then shake out the curl and comb through.”

When it comes to picking hairsprays, Conway recommends looking out for “anti-humectant” on the label – as this creates a moisture barrier preventing hair from absorbing excess moisture and in turn, preventing frizz.

Batiste De-Frizz Dry Shampoo, £3.44 (was £4.59), Look Fantastic

Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray, £28, Space NK

Braid & Bow Set Of 30 Black Kirby Grips, £4.90

Short vs. long hair style solutions

Long hair benefits from choice, as braids, buns and up-dos provide a simple solution to stormy weather. “For short hai, the focus is always on the products that can keep the hair in place,” explains Karelina, “if you carry a small comb and travel-size styling product you won’t need anything else.

Alongside products, for short hair, it’s all about the prep. “Prep your hair with a leave-in conditioner or serum after washing and before drying,” advises hairstylist and co-founder of Haug London Haus, Siobhan Haug. “This will have a smoothing effect and contain anti-humidity properties to help control hair so that even after being blasted by the wind it will be easy to smooth back down and restyle.”

Fudge Professional Styling One Shot Spray, £9.75 (was £13), Look Fantastic

Braid & Bow Mother Of Pearl Hair Comb, £10.90