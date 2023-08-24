Autographed pair of rare Michael Jordan sneakers up for auction

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rare, autographed pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers are going up for auction.

The trainers, known as Nike Air Ships, were worn before the popular Air Jordans were released in 1985 - making them the earliest known used shoes worn in a game by the basketball legend.

Jordan, now 60, previously wore the pair of Nikes during the fifth game of the 1984-85 NBA season, with scuff marks on the shoes to prove it. It was only the fifth game of his professional career.

The NBA star then handed the shoes to local ball boy TJ Lewis after the game. Ultimately, Lewis sold the sneakers to Sotheby’s in 2021 for £1.16m ($1.47m), the then-highest sum ever paid for worn shoes.

Now, the signed size 13 sneakers are being listed on rare collectables auctioneer website Goldin 100. Bidding has started at £80,000 ($100,000) but it is currently at £134,000 ($170,000). The shoes have been verified by MEARS, Resolution Photomatching, and JSA.

Throughout his longstanding career, Jordan spent the bulk of it playing with the Chicago Bulls. He won all six of his titles, but came out of retirement in 2001 to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

The basketball legend currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home of North Carolina. He earns millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike’s Air Jordan brand of sneakers.